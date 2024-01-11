HWC Coffee halal-certified, new food menu, ‘Cup of Hope’ foundation

HWC Coffee has announced its official halal certification that was awarded by the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (Jakim). The certification ensures all HWC Coffee products meet the highest standards of quality, hygiene and compliance with Islamic dietary laws, “reinforcing the brand’s mission to deliver premium specialty coffee for everyone”.

“From classic Americanos to exclusive specialty beans, customers can now enjoy their favourite beverages with complete confidence,” said the company today.

The company, which has nearly 70 stores across Malaysia, also said that the halal certification strengthens the company’s dedication to offering ethically produced coffee that caters to diverse preferences, making it accessible to all coffee lovers seeking quality and trust in their coffee experience.

“This halal certification reflects our commitment to excellence in every facet of our business. We are proud to offer premium coffee experiences that ensure inclusivity and quality for all,” said HWC Coffee CEO Zenda Ng.

MOU with Islamic Relief Malaysia (IRM)

HWC Coffee also announced that it has established the “Cup of Hope” foundation with the Islamic Relief Malaysia (IRM). The foundation is dedicated to supporting those in need through various charitable initiatives, including the IRM “Cheers to School” programme.

The first project under the foundation will be launched in January next year. Ng said IRM is known for its dedication to providing humanitarian aid and support to vulnerable communities, regardless of religion or race.

“We are excited to partner with Islamic Relief Malaysia in our efforts to give back to society,” said Ng. “Our joint CSR programmes will reflect our shared values and commitment to making a meaningful difference.”

The announcement, commemorated at HWC Coffee’s newly-opened brand store at D'Pulze Mall in Cyberjaya, was also attended by HWC Coffee chief operating officer Penny Chan, chief marketing officer Edmund Lai, IRM board of trustees chairman Datuk Seri Syed Saleh Syed Abdul Rahman, Ansara Malaysia president Noor Azizee Abd Aziz.