$!Come enjoy a rewarding shopping experience

KUALA LUMPUR: Lotuss Stores Malaysia Sdn Bhd (Lotus’s Malaysia) customers can celebrate Ramadan and Raya with great savings of up to 50 percent for over 3,600 types of food & beverages, fresh produce, clothing, cookware and kitchen appliances, cooking ingredients, cleaning products and open house essentials under the banner of Sama-Sama Riang Berganda.

The Sama-Sama Riang Berganda promotions, rewards and activities is available from Feb 29 till April 24 2024. There will be a Raya World indoor bazaar in 22 Lotus’s stores showcasing food & beverages from 25 participating brands. As the new school year coincides with Ramadan, its Back-to-School range consisting of sportswear, primary and secondary school uniforms and stationeries can be purchased from 44 of its stores nationwide.

This year, the Lotus’s Ramadan and Hari Raya range also includes 18 varieties of dates like Safawi, Al-Madinah, Rabbie, Premium Lulu, Khenaizi, Dabbas, Mazafati, Medjool, Royal Dates Ajwa Aliyah and Mariami, imported from Palestine, United Arab Emirates, Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Tunisia.

Corporate Services Director of Lotus’s Malaysia Azliza Azmel said:

“Hari Raya is one of the biggest celebrations in Malaysia and it gains momentum throughout the fasting month as people begin to shop for household essentials in preparation of the festivities. With growing concerns among consumers on rising cost of living, we wanted to give the best price offers and product selection to our customers from all walks of life”.