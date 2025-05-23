BUSINESS networking will take on a whole new look this June as professionals and creatives gear up for Cosplay Networking Night 2025, a unique event that merges entrepreneurship, creativity, and pop culture in an immersive cosplay-themed experience.
Set to take place on Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 6.30pm to 10pm at Confetti KL, Mines Wellness City, the event is jointly organised by JCI Entrepreneur, E3 Education Group, and E3 Education & Investments.
It promises a vibrant alternative to traditional networking events, inviting participants to don costumes of their favourite characters while fostering professional connections.
The event aims to foster innovation, creativity, and community engagement — creating a dynamic environment where cosplay becomes a medium for breaking down barriers and building meaningful partnerships.
The official press conference, held at KL Wellness City Gallery, highlighted the venue’s alignment with the event’s vision.
KL Wellness City, Malaysia’s first purpose-built wellness city, is lending its support to the initiative, reinforcing the importance of well-being and creative collaboration.
“At KL Wellness City, we believe in nurturing holistic communities that thrive on creativity, connectivity, and well-being.
“As the event reflects the values we champion — innovative thinking, vibrant expression, and meaningful collaboration that supports personal and professional growth,” said Datuk Seri Dr. Vincent Tiew, Executive Director, Branding, Sales & Marketing of KL Wellness City.
He added, “We believe that creativity is a powerful driver of innovation and progress, and this Cosplay Networking Night 2025 is a good platform to break down traditional barriers and offer professionals a vibrant new platform for connection and collaboration.
“Together with my colleagues at KL Wellness City, we look forward to participate in this enjoyable networking night too in outstanding Cosplay.”