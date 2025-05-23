BUSINESS networking will take on a whole new look this June as professionals and creatives gear up for Cosplay Networking Night 2025, a unique event that merges entrepreneurship, creativity, and pop culture in an immersive cosplay-themed experience.

Set to take place on Saturday, June 28, 2025, from 6.30pm to 10pm at Confetti KL, Mines Wellness City, the event is jointly organised by JCI Entrepreneur, E3 Education Group, and E3 Education & Investments.

It promises a vibrant alternative to traditional networking events, inviting participants to don costumes of their favourite characters while fostering professional connections.

The event aims to foster innovation, creativity, and community engagement — creating a dynamic environment where cosplay becomes a medium for breaking down barriers and building meaningful partnerships.