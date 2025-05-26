Coway Malaysia showcases its latest Coway BEREX Smart Mattress at the Coway Innovation Fest, with Janice Tan, Group Manager of Marketing Division of Coway Malaysia (left) and Ryan Jung, Head of Marketing and Product Division of Coway Malaysia (right) representing the brand.

COWAY Malaysia is marking nearly two decades of revolutionising home wellness with the launch of the Coway Innovation Fest (CIF), an experiential showcase bringing the brand’s latest innovations directly to consumers. Taking place from May 21 to 25 at IOI City Mall, Putrajaya, the event highlights Coway’s commitment to enhancing the lives of Malaysians through cutting-edge solutions in water, air, sleep, and home care. Since its arrival in Malaysia 19 years ago, Coway has pioneered smarter and healthier living through its products, and now, CIF offers visitors the chance to experience these innovations up close. Designed to create a more immersive and interactive customer experience, the showcase presents Coway’s newest technological advancements aimed at making everyday life more comfortable and convenient.

Introducing the BEREX Smart Mattress – The Future of Sleep Among the standout attractions of CIF is the exclusive preview of the Coway BEREX Smart Mattress, touted as the first mattress that adjusts to the sleeper’s needs. Powered by advanced smart sensor technology, it tracks body movements and sleeping posture in real time, continuously adapting its comfort zones throughout the night. The result? Enhanced spinal alignment, deeper rest, and optimised sleep quality—a new frontier in sleep wellness.

“The past 19 years have cemented Coway’s presence in Malaysian households, but today, we take things further by offering people a more personal, accessible, and meaningful connection with our innovations,” said Ryan Jung, Head of Marketing and Product Division of Coway Malaysia. “From restful sleep to cleaner air and smarter living, everything we design supports a better everyday life. That’s why Coway Innovation Fest brings this vision to life, allowing Malaysians to experience wellness in ways that are truly felt and lived.”

Elevating Home Living with Smart Solutions In addition to its pioneering sleep technology, CIF showcases several of Coway’s most advanced innovations: Washer Dryer – Coway’s debut in laundry care features a 2-in-1 smart appliance with a 10kg wash and 6kg dry capacity, designed for efficiency. Powered by a Direct Drive Inverter Motor, it delivers a quiet yet powerful washing and drying experience. P-Series Air Conditioner – This dual-function system ensures fast, even cooling while purifying air in real time. A 6-stage hygiene care system eliminates 99.99% of airborne contaminants, while an intelligent self-cleaning unit enhances durability and energy efficiency. Villaem III Water Purifier – The third-generation model offers 48 customisable settings, including six water temperatures and eight volume options, catering to individual preferences. Its UV tank sterilisation, activating every 12 hours, ensures bacteria-free water around the clock.