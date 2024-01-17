‘Dragon’s Blessing’ abound at Sunway Putra Mall this CNY

SUNWAY Putra Mall recently unveiled its Chinese New Year campaign, “Dragon’s Blessing”, which promises a celebration steeped in tradition, shopping, festive performances and community goodwill. From immersive decorations to thrilling performances, the campaign “is elevating the festive spirit in central Kuala Lumpur” from Jan 5 to Feb 18. By now, the mall in Jalan Putra, Kuala Lumpur has been transformed into “a realm of wonder” with earthly and traditional Chinese elements within its Main Concourse on the ground floor, which also features a suspended 50-foot-long artistic dragon. The mall’s unique Dragon's Blessing decor promises a visual spectacle, symbolising blessings of excellent results and abundance in the upcoming year. Shoppers can embark on a festive shopping spree at the mall as they visit – browsing through exclusive collections at the Good Fortune Market at the Main Concourse and East Wing (Ground Floor and Level 2), from NOKO for festive household decor, Hush Puppies and John Harold for shoes, bags and fashion that will elevate your Chinese New Year outfit to new heights of elegance and style, amongst over 100 other retail outlets within the eight-floor mall. “Indulge in a culinary journey with family and friends at the diverse array of dining options too,” says the mall. “Eateries such as Serai, Dolly Dim Sum, Me’nate, Go Noodle House, Absolute Thai and more await with delectable menus perfect for family reunions during the festive season.

“Be enthralled by captivating performances including the traditional Lion and Dragon Dances and Chinese Martial Arts at the Main Concourse, happening over weekends and public holidays. Shoppers can also participate in various activities, including dragon beard candy making, ‘ting ting’ candy and other workshops to add a personal touch to their Chinese New Year celebrations.” Sunway Putra Mall has also introduced “Good Fortune Shop, Spin and Win”, a digital experience which brings excitement to shopping and redemption.

Shoppers spending a minimum of RM200 in two receipts can spin the virtual wheel for a chance to win prizes and vouchers worth up to RM80,000. Scan a QR code in the mall or on Sunway Putra Mall's platforms, follow simple instructions via WhatsApp, and stand a chance to redeem prizes including Sunway Malls' special Dragon’s Blessing Red Packets set, Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Dragon Gold Bar from Poh Kong, Swarovski's Infinity Bracelet and so much more. The redemption can be conveniently done via mobile phone and prizes can be collected at the Concierge Counter, Ground Floor, on any day before Feb 18. Building on the spirit of giving from last year’s Christmas season, the mall continues to support of The Salvation Army by enhancing the latter’s kindergarten, including exterior and interior upgrades as well as providing new educational materials for their students. Shoppers are invited to contribute to the meaningful cause and make a positive impact on the community by donating funds at the Concierge Counter or online via Sunway Pay, or by donating old books at the Book Donation Drive located at Basement 1. Sunway Putra Mall general manager Danny Lee in expressing his enthusiasm for the campaign, said: “As we usher in the Year of the Dragon, we are excited to bring in exciting activities within the mall, as well as to extend our arms beyond the walls of our mall by giving back to the community. Sunway Putra Mall is not just a shopping destination, it is a place for families and friends to come together, celebrate traditions and contribute to meaningful causes.

“Join us at Sunway Putra Mall now to February 18, for an unforgettable Chinese New Year celebration. Immerse yourself in the Dragon's Blessing and experience a festival that combines tradition, entertainment, and community spirit.” For more information, visit www.sunwayputramall.com/dragons-blessing/ The Dragon’s Blessing campaign line-up of events are as follows: - Good Fortune Market: Lifestyle, fashion and more from Jan 5 to Feb 18 at the Main Concourse, Ground Floor and East Wing, Ground Floor and Level 2. - Good Fortune Shop, Spin and Win: Spend RM200 in two receipts to win prizes worth up to RM80,000, from Jan 5 to Feb 18. - Goodwill Drive: Ongoing since Nov 24 last year and will last until Feb 18. Make your donation (to The Salvation Army for kindergarten upgrading works) at the Concierge Counter on the Ground Floor, or scan the QR code on the Sunway Putra Mall website to donate via Sunway Pay. For the Book Donation Drive, the drop-off point is at the B1 Carpark. - Little Dragon Workshops: Exclusively for Putra Junior Club and Autsome members (free registration) every Saturday, 2pm, at the Edutainment Hub on Level 4. - Cultural Dance & Shows: Ongoing since Jan 5 and will last until Feb 18, on every Sunday and public holidays, 5pm at the Main Concourse.