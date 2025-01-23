KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia will continue to collaborate with other countries in addressing the issue of climate change despite the decision by the United States (US) to withdraw from the Paris Climate Agreement.

Minister of Natural Resources and Environmental Sustainability Nik Nazmi Nik Ahmad said the ministry will continue to meet, communicate and find ways to collaborate with all nations to find the best solution to climate change-related issues.

He added that the matter had been brought up during a meeting with US representatives at the 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) previously.

“That is their (America’s) decision but the whole world needs to act and find the best solution. Malaysia will continue discussions and maintain our ties with countries we have forged diplomatic relations, including the US.

He said this at a media conference after officiating the launch of Malaysia’s Participation Report at UNFCCC-COP29 and the Biennial Transparency Report (BTR) here today.

According to Nik Nazmi, Malaysia is among 85 of 198 countries that successfully met the commitments under the Paris Agreement, submitting the first BTR on Dec 31 last year to the UNFCCC within the targeted time.

The national document, he said, reflects Malaysia’s commitment to achieving its nationally determined contribution (NDC) target of a 45 per cent reduction in economy-wide greenhouse gas (GHG) emission intensity by 2030.

Meanwhile, in his opening speech, he said Malaysia is stepping into its role as the ASEAN Chair for 2025 with a renewed commitment to climate action, emphasising regional cooperation and alignment with global aspirations.

He highlighted Malaysia’s key achievements over the past year in combating climate change, positioning the nation as a leader in climate action within ASEAN and on the global stage.

“As Chair of ASEAN 2025, we aim to amplify ASEAN’s collective voice on climate action, ensuring it aligns with global aspirations and, at COP30 in Belem, Brazil, we will present the ASEAN Joint Statement on Climate Change, focusing on regional cooperation, financial support and sustainable development pathways for ASEAN Member States,” he said.

Nik Nazmi underscored Malaysia’s ambition to achieve net-zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050, reiterating the country’s dedication to the Paris Agreement and ASEAN’s climate agenda.