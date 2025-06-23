WHAT was supposed to be a simple family outing on the Mass Rapid Transit (MRT) turned into a nightmare when a teenager allegedly tried to take upskirt photos of a woman at Taman Pertama MRT station in Cheras.

Through a post on Threads by user @Shuqi97, the woman shared her traumatic experience while bringing her child on the MRT.

“Just wanted to bring my child to ride the MRT, but he took photos under my skirt,“ she wrote alongside the video.

The video also showed her husband acting quickly to grab the teenager’s head after realising the disgusting act.

It’s understood that the suspect claimed he was only trying to capture the surrounding scenery, but checks of the video recording and closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage proved otherwise.

The woman’s husband immediately called the police officer on duty before the couple lodged a report at the nearby police station for further action.

Looking at the comments section, netizens generally expressed anger and condemned the man’s immoral behavior.

“Don’t let this kind of behaviour run wild! Drag him to the police station. Really terrible behaviour,“ commented Hanani Hamdan.

Priadharshani said: “So brave ah. I’m glad you got to catch this fella! Just expose his face, let people watch and be aware of this sick fella!”

“If this was my husband, that guy would have gotten punched already,“ said Aishah.

“Crazy how he looks decent but acts like a pervert. Good that your husband immediately made a police report. Really deserved it!” said FaiRai.