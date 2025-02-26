Enhancing youth development

SUNWAY Theme Parks, via its Explorer Rangers Season 3, has signed a memorandum of partnership (MoP) with a line-up of industry leaders, reinforcing its commitment to experiential learning and youth empowerment.

This collaboration brings together partners, including RHB Bank Bhd, Sunway University, Sunway X-Farms, Sunway Medical Centre, Farm Fresh Malaysia, POS Malaysia, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia and Universiti Malaya’s Faculty of Creative Arts. By uniting industry expertise with immersive learning opportunities, this initiative aims to equip young minds with essential skills and real-world exposure.

These partners will be engaged with the Explorer Rangers program during Season 3 and Season 4, highlighting on the individual organisation expertise and know-how. Throughout

these two seasons, members of the Explorer Rangers program will be able to participate in the outreach programs, making the program even more impactful with carefully curated

events and programs.

Explorer Rangers program

Sunway Theme Parks executive director Calvin Ho emphasised the program’s evolution, highlighting its core mission: fostering a love for nature, sustainability and community among Malaysia’s youth.

“This season, we want our children to love the country and nature, to grow up and become great Malaysians who care about sustainability,” Ho said.

He stressed that the program’s success lies in making learning enjoyable.

What makes Season 3 unique is the expansion of the program to include participants aged 13 to 17.

“Our younger kids have grown up. They need new programs to learn and now with our industry partners, we can offer different levels of learning under the new Master Ranger classes,” Ho explained.

These advanced classes cater to older participants seeking deeper industry knowledge, offering diverse workshops in collaboration with partners like Sunway Medical Centre, RHB Bank and Universiti Malaya’s Faculty of Creative Arts.

Notably, Ho recalled a touching success story, one of the first Junior Rangers, who joined the program at just seven years old and is now a veterinarian at Sunway Wildlife Park.

“It is inspiring to see how a spark lit here can grow into a lifelong passion,” Ho said.

The program is not just about individual growth. It also aims to build confidence and unity among participants, ensuring inclusivity by offering free memberships for B40 communities.

“No one should be left behind. We make sure all children, regardless of background, have the opportunity to learn and be inspired,” Ho added.

Bridging education with industry expertise

Explorer Rangers Season 3 marks a significant milestone by bringing together a strong network of industry leaders through an MoP. Partners such as POS Malaysia, Farm Fresh Malaysia, Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia will share their knowledge through immersive workshops.

“These partnerships align with our ESG and SDG commitments. Everything we do is driven by a sustainable business model that gives back to the community. We believe that by inspiring children now, they will grow up to lead and protect the planet in the future,” Ho said.

Hands-on activities, including emergency response simulations with PDRM and Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia, sustainability education at Sunway X-Farms and medical insights at Sunway Medical Centre, are designed to equip participants with practical skills and real-world exposure.