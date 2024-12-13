$!Experience ‘Fantasy Christmas Circus’ at Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA Sepang

AS the holiday season approaches, Mitsui Outlet Park KLIA Sepang (MOP KLIA), has unveiled its highly-anticipated year-end festivities themed “Fantasy Christmas Circus”. The Japanese branded factory outlet shopping mall says the event, which blends the festive spirit with the excitement of a circus, welcomes visitors from all regions to be captivated by its enchanting displays and embrace the holiday magic. Adorned with decorations to bring the festive atmosphere to life, the mall decor features winter-themed merchandise displays from various tenants. The highlight is at Sunshine Square, where a “magical circus and magnificent enchanted tree, decorated with shimmering ornaments, create a dreamlike atmosphere”.

“This year’s holiday theme is designed to foster a sense of togetherness at MOP KLIA, where people of all ages, from children to adults, can come together to relive cherished childhood memories or create new ones. There’s always something special for every guest at MOP KLIA,” said MFMA Development Sdn Bhd deputy managing director TJ Cheah. The company manages MOP KLIA. He added that in keeping with the spirit of giving, MOP KLIA has chosen Rumah Juara charity home in Puchong for an initiative that allows shoppers to share the joy of the festive season with underprivileged children. Shoppers who wish to contribute can select a wish card from a gazebo at MOP KLIA, purchase a gift for a child from the orphanage, and drop it off at the information counter. The team from MOP KLIA will then deliver shoppers’ contributions, along with their own, to Rumah Juara.

“We aim to create a space where shoppers can feel the warmth of the holiday, whether by giving back to the community or simply enjoying the festive atmosphere,” added Cheah. To enhance the festive atmosphere, MOP KLIA is hosting a flashmob dance performance on Dec 21, at 4pm, and a “Holiday Circus Parade” on Dec 25, at 5pm. Additionally, MOP KLIA will be rolling out exclusive sales and promotions as part of the year-end celebrations. Shoppers can also redeem a limited-edition gift on Dec 14-29 by spending RM1,500 in two receipts, available to the first 50 customers per day.

A complimentary gift-wrapping service will be available on Dec 24-25 for those who spend RM200 or more in a single transaction. For both existing and new users of the Mitsui Shopping Park MY App, there are plenty of exciting rewards available during the holiday season. Also throughout the Dec 14-29 period, every new sign-up member can enjoy up to 300 bonus points, RM5 instant cashback e-voucher, and redeem an exclusive gift by simply downloading the app. Meanwhile, existing app users can take advantage of a RM20 e-voucher and exclusive discounts from participating tenants. From Dec 21 to Dec 25, shoppers can also earn eight-times points for purchases at both MOP KLIA and LaLaport BBCC. Additionally, shoppers can enjoy two hours of free parking until March 31, 2025.