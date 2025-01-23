TRUSTED personal care brand Ginvera has sponsored “Kuan Ni Cha Shi”, the first-ever Chinese New Year film by Dissy Group Productions, featuring Singapore’s Comedy King, Mark Lee as an investor.

Fans gathered for exclusive fan meet events on Jan 11 at AEON Metro Prima, Kepong and Jan 18 at Sunshine Central Mall, Penang to experience a festive celebration infused with local culture and engaging interactions.

The event began with an energetic welcome by the host, who expressed heartfelt gratitude to Ginvera for its unwavering support. As a household name, Ginvera has been synonymous with high-quality skincare solutions, offering products such as the iconic Green Tea series and the luxurious World Spa range.

In “Kuan Ni Cha Shi”, audiences will be treated to a heartwarming story that celebrates Malaysia’s vibrant cultural heritage, local traditions, and the joyous spirit of Chinese New Year.

Filled with humor and emotional depth, the film beautifully captures the essence of Malaysian life, resonating with people from all walks of life.

Ginvera partnered with Dissy Group Productions to host these fans meet events as a gesture of appreciation for its loyal customers. Attendees enjoyed a festive atmosphere, engaging with the film’s cast and creative team through live Q&A sessions, selfies, and memorable interactions. The fan meet concluded on a high note, with attendees warmly applauding the creative team and cast of “Kuan Ni Cha Shi”.

This collaboration between Ginvera and Dissy Group Productions underscores a shared commitment to celebrating Malaysian culture and fostering community spirit during this festive season.