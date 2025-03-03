AMLIFE International, a leader in sleep health and wellness has successfully staged its 10th annual public education showcase recently in conjunction with World Sleep Day 2025 themed “Make Sleep Health A Priority”.

Sleep health leaders and experts from around the world including the World Sleep Society (WSS), Taiwan Sleep Care Association and University Malaya Specialist Centre officiated and collaborated on this initiative, running an extensive sleep education showcase across Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan.

According to the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2023 by the Ministry of Health, it was revealed that two in five adult Malaysians, or 38% of the population, do not get enough sleep daily.

While nine out of 10 Malaysians suffer from one or more types of sleep disorders which leads to poorer health and well-being.

Founder and CEO of AmLife International Lew Mun Yee, reiterated the brand’s dedication to sleep wellness.

“2025 marks AmLife 10th consecutive year of hosting the World Sleep Day, this year we are featuring an exclusive public sleep health exhibition for the first time – aimed to champion quality sleep for a healthier life through community alliances and collaboration.

“Several Malaysian sleep health companies and collaborators displayed their sleep technology, products, solutions and interactive activities, with consultants to guide and assist Malaysians to find their specific solutions and adopt healthier sleep habits” he said.

For a decade, AmLife has been at the forefront of advocating better sleep health in Malaysia.

With the increasing number of Malaysians experiencing sleep disorders, we strive to drive public education and bring clinically-backed solutions to the community.