AMLIFE International, a leader in sleep health and wellness has successfully staged its 10th annual public education showcase recently in conjunction with World Sleep Day 2025 themed “Make Sleep Health A Priority”.
Sleep health leaders and experts from around the world including the World Sleep Society (WSS), Taiwan Sleep Care Association and University Malaya Specialist Centre officiated and collaborated on this initiative, running an extensive sleep education showcase across Malaysia, Indonesia, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Taiwan.
According to the National Health and Morbidity Survey (NHMS) 2023 by the Ministry of Health, it was revealed that two in five adult Malaysians, or 38% of the population, do not get enough sleep daily.
While nine out of 10 Malaysians suffer from one or more types of sleep disorders which leads to poorer health and well-being.
Founder and CEO of AmLife International Lew Mun Yee, reiterated the brand’s dedication to sleep wellness.
“2025 marks AmLife 10th consecutive year of hosting the World Sleep Day, this year we are featuring an exclusive public sleep health exhibition for the first time – aimed to champion quality sleep for a healthier life through community alliances and collaboration.
“Several Malaysian sleep health companies and collaborators displayed their sleep technology, products, solutions and interactive activities, with consultants to guide and assist Malaysians to find their specific solutions and adopt healthier sleep habits” he said.
For a decade, AmLife has been at the forefront of advocating better sleep health in Malaysia.
With the increasing number of Malaysians experiencing sleep disorders, we strive to drive public education and bring clinically-backed solutions to the community.
This exhibition marks a milestone in our journey to help Malaysians achieve restorative sleep for a healthier future, reiterating that sleep is not just about rest, but it is a foundation of good health.
During the event, Clinical Professor, Sleep Medicine Specialist, World Sleep Society (USA) Dr Eyad Almasri, shared insights on the dangers of sleep deprivation, highlighting its link to cardiovascular diseases, dementia, and depression.
Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) has been associated with a number of cardiovascular complications, including hypertension, coronary artery disease, stroke, and etc.
He added that research shows dementia is a common condition that increases with age and affects women more than men.
Scientific breakthroughs in the past decade have identified beta-amyloid, a waste protein that accumulates in the brain, as a key factor in dementia.
The brain has a cleansing system, like the lymphatic system, which clears beta-amyloid, primarily during sleep. Sleep deprivation leads to an accumulation of this protein, which is strongly linked to dementia.
He cited good sleep hygiene, regular sleep scheduling and conducive sleep environment as key factors to facilitate good sleep.
“Lack of quality sleep increases the risk of chronic illnesses and can lead to lower life expectancy,” said Dr Eyad.
University Malaya Specialist Centre (UMSC) head & neck surgeon Dr Julius Goh explained that Obstructive Sleep Apnea (OSA) affects sleep quality and increases the risk of obesity and diabetes.
“Clinical research shows that OSA can disrupt hormonal balance, increase hunger levels, and slow metabolism, making weight gain more likely. Additionally, OSA can trigger insulin resistance, and raise the risk of Type 2 diabetes,” suggested Dr Julius.
Meanwhile at the event, AmLife shared on new clinical trials conducted by two leading hospitals in Taiwan - China Medical University Hospital and Kuang Tien General Hospital.
The studies revealed that AmLife’s Smart Sleep Wellness Device is effective in increasing core body’s temperature in subjects with hypothermia and can safely and effectively recover from hypothermia symptoms.
Additionally, other research has shown that Electric Potential Therapy improves sleep quality.
Renowned radio deejay and entrepreneur Chan Fong also attended the event as the ambassador of World Sleep Day said:, “Sleep has a profound impact on my daily performance and energy levels. I applaud AmLife for their continuous efforts in raising awareness and making sleep health a national conversation. It’s time we take sleep seriously.”
For more information, please visit www.amlife.com.my.