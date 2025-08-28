Great Eastern celebrates 117 years in Malaysia with bold new logo

MALAYSIA’s largest and longest-established life insurer has marked a significant milestone with the introduction of a refreshed corporate logo, coinciding with its 117th anniversary of serving Malaysian customers.

Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia) Berhad has unveiled the new brand identity as part of its transformation into a data-driven, future-ready organisation.

The redesigned logo extends across Great Eastern’s entire Malaysian operations, including Great Eastern General Insurance (Malaysia) Berhad and Great Eastern Takaful Berhad, creating a unified brand presence across all business divisions.

This comprehensive rebranding signals the company’s evolution whilst honouring its extensive heritage in the Malaysian insurance market.

The updated design maintains the iconic lion motif whilst introducing contemporary elements that reflect the company’s leadership position and forward-thinking approach.

Each component of the lion symbol carries specific meaning aligned with Great Eastern’s corporate values and aspirations for future growth.

The redesigned lion features enhanced visual gravitas, with the tail representing leadership communication, reflecting how lions coordinate within their pride structure.

The paw symbolises confident forward momentum, embodying the company’s proactive approach to market challenges and opportunities.

The mane has been redesigned to represent inner passion and ambitious drive, whilst the eyes are positioned to demonstrate focused determination toward future objectives. These symbolic elements collectively communicate Great Eastern’s commitment to excellence and leadership in the insurance industry.

The wordmark has received significant updates, featuring increased font weight to demonstrate corporate confidence and stability. The tagline has been modified to “An OCBC Company,“ reflecting Great Eastern’s position within the OCBC “One Group” network and emphasising the strength derived from this relationship.

Datuk Koh Yaw Hui, Chief Executive Officer of Great Eastern Life Assurance (Malaysia) Berhad, emphasised that the logo refresh represents more than visual changes.

The rebranding coincides with the company’s remarkable 117-year journey of building customer trust and serving its purpose in the Malaysian market.

The company’s mission focuses on ensuring quality healthcare remains accessible and sustainable for all Malaysians through innovative and comprehensive financial protection plans. These solutions aim to provide security against unexpected life events across various life stages.

Great Eastern General Insurance is marking the anniversary celebration with promotional offers on key products.

GREAT Home 360 and GREAT Shield Active are available with substantial rebates of up to 20% and 30% respectively, with the promotional period extending until 31 January 2026.

Jeremy Yeap, Chief Executive Officer of Great Eastern General Insurance (Malaysia) Berhad, highlighted the company’s understanding of life’s uncertainties and its mission to provide comprehensive peace of mind for customers and their families, whether domestically or internationally.

Great Eastern Takaful continues strengthening its position in Shariah-compliant financial protection, delivering inclusive solutions that reflect principles of mutual assistance and community care. The refreshed logo reinforces the unified brand identity whilst maintaining Great Eastern Takaful’s distinct positioning in the Islamic finance sector.

Shahrul Azlan Shahriman, Chief Executive Officer of Great Eastern Takaful Berhad, described the logo refresh as a significant milestone that strengthens alignment with the master brand whilst reaffirming the company’s unique role in delivering comprehensive, purpose-driven takaful solutions.

The company’s evolution reflects its readiness to meet evolving customer needs with confidence and clarity, building upon the deep trust and reliability established over more than a century of operations.

Great Eastern’s Malaysian operations began in 1908 as a branch office before transitioning to locally incorporated status. The company achieved recognition from The Malaysia Book of Records in 1998 as “The Oldest and Largest Life Insurer” in the country.

Current operations encompass more than RM99 billion in assets, over 4.0 million active policies, and a nationwide network of approximately 22,000 agents as of 31 December 2024. The company maintains 21 branches across Malaysia, offering comprehensive insurance solutions including life insurance, investment-linked plans, medical coverage, and corporate protection schemes.

The parent company, Great Eastern Holdings Limited, operates across Southeast Asia with over S$117 billion (RM384.41 billion) in assets and more than 15.5 million policyholders across multiple markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Brunei.

Great Eastern maintains strong financial strength ratings of “AA” from Fitch Ratings and “AA-” from S&P Global Ratings, positioning it among the highest-rated Asian life insurance companies. The company operates as a subsidiary of OCBC, Singapore’s longest-established bank and the second-largest financial services group in Southeast Asia by assets.