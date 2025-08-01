Priscilla Wu, MD of guardian Malaysia & Brunei (6th from left) and Management wishes everyone Happy Lunar new Year

PETALING JAYA: This Lunar New Year, guardian Malaysia is encouraging Malaysians to take charge of their health and happiness while embracing the spirit of togetherness with the theme ‘Own Your Year of Togetherness.’ “Our brand vision revolves around the empowering phrase ‘Own Your.’ This Lunar New Year, we believe wellness extends beyond self-care routines—it also thrives in the joy and connection found in meaningful relationships. Whether it’s attending reunion dinners or rekindling ties with family and friends, this festive season offers the perfect opportunity to celebrate togetherness and take responsibility for nurturing these bonds. At guardian, we are here to support you every step of the way, helping you achieve good health and wellbeing,‘ said Priscilla Wu, Managing Director of Guardian Malaysia. As part of the celebration, guardian Malaysia has released a heartwarming Lunar New Year brand film, ‘Own Your Year of Togetherness,’ which beautifully captures the essence of unity.

The film is more than a festive story—it’s an inspiring call to Malaysians to adopt a spirit of togetherness with your family and loved ones throughout the year. It underscores the strength and joy found in shared moments and reminds viewers that true success is rooted in collective support and meaningful connections. The film also sets a hopeful tone for the Year of the Snake—a year symbolizing promise, prosperity, and abundance. Through its narrative, guardian encourages Malaysians to embrace the dynamic year ahead by balancing their ambitions with the happiness found in shared experiences. “In today’s fast-paced world, we often lose sight of the importance of pausing to reconnect with those who matter most. At guardian Malaysia, we remain committed to offering the best in beauty, wellness, and self-care products. “However, we also believe that true wellbeing is about more than routines—it’s about the joy, strength, and connection that come from being with loved ones we care about,” emphasised Priscilla.