Guardian Malaysia, Malaysian Red Crescent donate to flood relief efforts

Guardian Malaysia senior manager of public relations and events Jennifer Wong (4th from left) handing over flood aid items to MRC secretary-general Hakim Hamzah (4th from right).

RECOGNISING the urgent need to support flood-stricken communities across the nation, Guardian Malaysia has donated over RM70,000 worth of essential personal and health care items to the Malaysian Red Crescent (MRC). The significant contribution aims to provide much-needed relief and comfort to families and individuals affected by the devastating floods.

Guardian Malaysia managing director Priscilla Wu said: “As a company proudly rooted in Malaysia for 57 years, we are deeply connected with the communities we serve. Guardian has long been the trusted partner for Malaysians’ health and wellbeing, and our core focus – ‘MYWellbeingMatters’ – symbolises our commitment to every Malaysian’s welfare. In this critical time of need caused by the devastating floods, it is our responsibility to do our part. Yesterday, the company donated personal care items such as hand wash, hand sanitisers, liquid soap, toothbrushes, baby wipes, wet wipes, pain relief and fever tablets, mosquito repellent, plasters and hooded towels for children. These items are essential to maintaining hygiene, comfort, and health amidst the crisis.”