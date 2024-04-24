HELP University launches new brand campaign #WhyNot?

KUALA LUMPUR: HELP University is proud to announce the launch of its innovative new brand campaign titled #WhyNot? This bold initiative aims to challenge the norms of education and break boundaries by redefining the way individuals learn, grow, and thrive in today's dynamic world.

At the launch of the #WhyNot? event, the founders of HELP University, Professor Datuk Dr Paul Chan, and Datin Chan-Low Kam Yoke, pioneers in the private education sector in Malaysia shared their journey of establishing HELP university, highlighting fond memories and overcoming challenges through a personal and captivating video.

HELP University and its founders have always been challengers since its inception in 1986, opening up access to tertiary education for all Malaysians, and changing the landscape of education in the country.

During the launch of the #WhyNot? Campaign, Professor Dr Andy Liew Teik Kooi, Vice-Chancellor of HELP University said: “As a challenger brand in the education sector, HELP University is proud to launch the #WhyNot? campaign, which embodies our commitment to redefining education. Through this initiative, we aim to inspire individuals to question the status quo and embrace new possibilities in their learning journey.”

“The #WhyNot? Campaign is built upon four brand pillars, each designed to revolutionise the educational experience at HELP. We believe that each person wants to go through a transformational experience so that they will become successful and to be able to live a life of significance. How we create the transformation of the person is through the four brand pillars which are: Academic Excellence, Life and Career Preparation, a Vibrant Student Life, and Wellness and Community. Within the Life and Career Preparation are eight graduate attributes that we want our students to develop.

They are digital agility, social intelligence, strategic communication, mental agility, environmental and global literacy, moral courage, resilience and wellness, and clarity of purpose which we believe will equip our graduates with the necessary skills and mindset to thrive in an ever-evolving professional landscape, fostering their success both personally and professionally,” said Dr Liew.

At the exciting brand launch, Dr Goh Chee Leong, Chief Executive Officer of HELP Tertiary announced that there will be 380 #WhyNot? Study Awards to be given away to students who are keen to pursue their studies in the following areas: Cyber Security, Wealth Creation, National Unity, Mental Wellbeing, Environmental Sustainability, and Education for All – Lifelong Learning.

“HELP is also a university that goes beyond papers, classrooms, exams and graduation. We are redefining education. Education is a lifelong journey for everyone, and we will never stop learning new skills, and gaining new knowledge. This is why we are launching these new awards to encourage people to pursue their studies in these areas which are part of our #WhyNot? Initiatives. These industry linked programmes will empower students to tackle real-world challenges alongside industry leaders. From cybersecurity to environmental sustainability, students collaborate on impactful initiatives that shape the future,” added Dr Chee Leong.