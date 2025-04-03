PETALING JAYA: Hospital Picaso and Device Technologies have formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive the adoption of robotic-assisted surgery and upskill the next generation of surgeons in Malaysia.

This partnerships aims to expand the use of robotic surgery technologies to enhance surgical precision and improve patient outcomes via training and technology sharing.

The MoU will also establish a dedicated training hub to equip surgeons with hands-on expertise in robotic-assisted procedures, paving the way for Malaysia to advance in precision- driven surgery and medical innovation. As part of the programme, surgeons will undergo structured training and proctorship, learning to operate the robotic system before performing procedures under the supervision of experienced surgeons.

Once certified, they will be able to perform robotic-assisted surgeries independently. The training hub will also cater to international surgeons, reinforcing Malaysia’s role as a regional centre for robotic surgery. “Malaysia has seen one of the fastest-growing adoption rates of robotic-assisted surgery in Southeast Asia,” said Dr Luqman Mazlan, Medical Director, Consultant General & Colorectal Surgeon, Hospital Picaso. “With the right training and expertise, we can make robotic-assisted surgery a standard of care in Malaysia.”