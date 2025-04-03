PETALING JAYA: Hospital Picaso and Device Technologies have formalised a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to drive the adoption of robotic-assisted surgery and upskill the next generation of surgeons in Malaysia.
This partnerships aims to expand the use of robotic surgery technologies to enhance surgical precision and improve patient outcomes via training and technology sharing.
The MoU will also establish a dedicated training hub to equip surgeons with hands-on expertise in robotic-assisted procedures, paving the way for Malaysia to advance in precision- driven surgery and medical innovation. As part of the programme, surgeons will undergo structured training and proctorship, learning to operate the robotic system before performing procedures under the supervision of experienced surgeons.
Once certified, they will be able to perform robotic-assisted surgeries independently. The training hub will also cater to international surgeons, reinforcing Malaysia’s role as a regional centre for robotic surgery. “Malaysia has seen one of the fastest-growing adoption rates of robotic-assisted surgery in Southeast Asia,” said Dr Luqman Mazlan, Medical Director, Consultant General & Colorectal Surgeon, Hospital Picaso. “With the right training and expertise, we can make robotic-assisted surgery a standard of care in Malaysia.”
At the heart of this collaboration is the Da Vinci Xi Surgical System, a fourth-generation robotic- assisted platform that redefines precision surgery. It offers high precision and control, enables minimally-invasive procedures that reduce scarring, pain and recovery time, and lower surgical risks such as blood loss and infection.
Hospital Picaso currently operates two Da Vinci Xi Surgical System, each capable of handling 300 to 450 cases per year, reflecting the growing demand for robotic-assisted procedures. “Over the past two decades, minimally-invasive surgery has transformed the way we perform complex procedures,” said Dato’ Dr Loh Chit Sin, Consultant Urologist, Hospital Picaso.
“However, traditional methods have limitations, such as restricted instrument movement and difficulty in control. Robotics have revolutionised this field by providing stability, precision and dexterity, enabling surgeons to perform intricate movements with ease.”
“In many cases, robotic-assisted surgery isn’t just about better precision—it’s about making previously impossible procedures possible. Patients now have better choices that preserve organs and improve long-term quality of life,” added Loh.
Device Technologies, the provider of robotic-assisted surgical solutions for Hospital Picaso, plays a pivotal role in advancing robotic-assisted surgery across Southeast Asia. Through this partnership, Device Technologies will offer world-class training and support for surgeons, facilitate the expansion of robotic surgery adoption in the region, and strengthen Malaysia’s
position as a hub for medical innovation and health tourism.
“The essential part of robotic surgery is the training and education of surgeons. By partnering with Hospital Picaso as a training center, we aim to develop and support the next generation of robotic surgeons, ensuring the best outcomes for patients,” said Mr Joe Yew, Country Manager of Malaysia, Device Technologies.
This collaboration marks a significant step forward in ensuring greater accessibility to robotic-assisted procedures while fostering breakthroughs in medical and surgical excellence.