SEREMBAN: The giant Jalur Gemilang proudly flown at Sekolah Kebangsaan Seri Pagi, here, is not just a decoration for the national month, but a symbol of the school community’s patriotic spirit and love for the nation.

The school’s National Month coordinator, Shah Rizal Mohd Yusof, 44, said the giant flag, measuring 18.3 metres by 8.6 metres, draped majestically on the main building, has ignited the students’ enthusiasm to celebrate the National Day with excitement and pride.

“The students are thrilled when they see the huge flag flying. It lifts their spirits. Some want to take photos with it, and some have even started asking more questions about the country’s history of independence.

“The school’s intention is not only to enliven the National Month celebration but also to instil patriotic spirit among the students,” he told Bernama.

Shah Rizal, who teaches History, said the flag was donated to the school by an individual about five years ago. Since then, one of the teachers at the school, Mohd Nazri Mohd Sarif, has taken the responsibility for its upkeep.

Mohd Nazri, 53, said his passion for decorating and flying the Jalur Gemilang during the national month celebration began during his school days and continued through university, until today.

The Science teacher said the task to fly the giant Jalur Gemilang was carried out with the assistance of his colleague, Zainal Abidin Mohamad Som, 51, and several students.

“Now, this giant flag not only brightens the school atmosphere, but has also become a symbol of pride and an attraction for visitors to the school. Such a sight is rare elsewhere,” he said.

He added that the Jalur Gemilang will continue to be flown until Sept 16 in conjunction with Malaysia Day. - Bernama