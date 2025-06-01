Hyatt Centric City Centre Kuala Lumpur opens its doors

PETALING JAYA: Hyatt Hotels Corporation (NYSE:H) has announced the opening of Hyatt Centric City Centre Kuala Lumpur.

This 312-room hotel offers guests a seamless blend of unique ways to plug into local culture and modern comfort, a combination crafted for traveling with purpose in style. Housed in the hotel’s 21 floors is a variety of guest rooms and suites, an open-air infinity saltwater pool overlooking the city, a fully equipped fitness center that offers 24-hour access, and three truly world-inspired dining experiences.

“As we open our doors, we’re thrilled to introduce Hyatt Centric City Centre Kuala Lumpur as a launchpad for local creatives and global explorers to discover the history, culture, art, culinary scene and the people that make this vibrant city,” said Chikako Shimizu, General Manager of Hyatt Centric City Centre Kuala Lumpur.

“Our guests can think of us as their ‘kawan,’ or local bestie, with a passion here to connect guests with authentic experiences, helping them explore beyond the typical tourist trails and create shareable moments within our community.”

With a prime location in Kuala Lumpur’s bustling central business district and in close proximity to some of the city’s best tourist attractions, Hyatt Centric City Centre Kuala Lumpur offers both leisure and business travelers a way to discover new, off the track spaces nestled in the surrounding neighborhood such as KL Eko-Rimba Park, The Zhongshan Building, and The Row — a collection of boutique cafés and retail spaces featuring local Malaysian brands.

From the first step into the hotel’s lobby, guests are immediately greeted with a locally-infused design, seen in the bright pops of color that sit alongside industrial elements that pay homage to the city’s tin-mining history. This is seen in the collaboration between Hyatt Centric City Centre Kuala Lumpur and local Malaysian graffiti artist Jefr, bringing a daring edge and unconventional charm to the communal spaces in the hotel through bright pops of color and abstract images that embody the abundant creativity that flows through Kuala Lumpur.

Designed by Silverfox Studios, the hotel’s blend of modern and traditional influences are also seen in each of the hotel’s 312 rooms. Inspired by the city’s industrial heritage — the rooms feature clean, bold lines that outline the spacious areas and warm colors bathe each room in inviting tones. Time spent in the rooms is meant to encourage guests to not only learn more about the history of Kuala Lumpur, but inspire them to see these elements echoed in the different areas of the city.