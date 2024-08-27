IN CELEBRATION OF NEW STUDENT AND SME CENTRE

KUALA LUMPUR: Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT) marked a significant milestone with the topping out ceremony of its new Student and SME Centre on 22 August 2024.

The ceremony, held at TAR UMT Kuala Lumpur Campus, was officiated by YB Datuk Seri Ir Dr Wee Ka Siong, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of TARC Education Foundation, alongside other distinguished guests,Tan Sri Chan Kong Choy, Chairman of the Board of Governors, TAR UMT and TAR UMT Alumni Council, members of the Board of Trustees of TARC Education Foundation, members of the Board of Governors of TAR UMT, members of TAR UMT Alumni Council, members of the TAR UMT Land and Development Committee and Prof Ir Dr Lee Sze Wei, President of TAR UMT.

To commemorate the topping out ceremony, Wee did the honours by pulling a lever to release cement, completing the top deck of the centre.

The 6-storey Student and SME Centre with a gross floor area of 1.5 million square feet, is designed to enrich the on-campus experience of TAR UMT students while fostering collaboration and innovation among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

With a construction cost of approximately RM 210 million, the Centre is set to become a vibrant hub for student activities and a nurturing ground for budding entrepreneurs.

In his speech, Wee expressed his pride and optimism about the Centre's role in shaping the future of TAR UMT and its community.

“This is not just a building; it is a symbol of our unwavering dedication to fostering a community where learning, entrepreneurship, and collaboration thrive. The Student and SME Centre will play a crucial role in developing well-rounded human capital and empowering SMEs to strengthen the country’s economic foundation,” he said.