IN CELEBRATION OF NEW STUDENT AND SME CENTRE

KUALA LUMPUR: Tunku Abdul Rahman University of Management and Technology (TAR UMT) marked a significant milestone with the topping out ceremony of its new Student and SME Centre on 22 August 2024.
The ceremony, held at TAR UMT Kuala Lumpur Campus, was officiated by YB Datuk Seri Ir Dr Wee Ka Siong, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of TARC Education Foundation, alongside other distinguished guests,Tan Sri Chan Kong Choy, Chairman of the Board of Governors, TAR UMT and TAR UMT Alumni Council, members of the Board of Trustees of TARC Education Foundation, members of the Board of Governors of TAR UMT, members of TAR UMT Alumni Council, members of the TAR UMT Land and Development Committee and Prof Ir Dr Lee Sze Wei, President of TAR UMT.
To commemorate the topping out ceremony, Wee did the honours by pulling a lever to release cement, completing the top deck of the centre.
The 6-storey Student and SME Centre with a gross floor area of 1.5 million square feet, is designed to enrich the on-campus experience of TAR UMT students while fostering collaboration and innovation among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).
With a construction cost of approximately RM 210 million, the Centre is set to become a vibrant hub for student activities and a nurturing ground for budding entrepreneurs.
In his speech, Wee expressed his pride and optimism about the Centre's role in shaping the future of TAR UMT and its community.
“This is not just a building; it is a symbol of our unwavering dedication to fostering a community where learning, entrepreneurship, and collaboration thrive. The Student and SME Centre will play a crucial role in developing well-rounded human capital and empowering SMEs to strengthen the country’s economic foundation,” he said.
The Student Centre is planned to feature a diverse array of facilities aimed at enhancing students’ campus life. These include multipurpose activity halls, student activity rooms, gymnasium, dance studios, and an auditorium.
The Centre will also boast a FIFA-certified full-size football field, an 8-lane, 400-meter running track, multi-purpose indoor sports courts, and a covered viewing grandstand, among other amenities. It will also be able to accommodate over 1,400 cars in its vast indoor car park, further enhancing its utility for the TAR UMT community.
The SME Centre is equally impressive, providing SMEs with resources such as administration offices, a gallery, a networking lounge, co-working space, meeting and seminar rooms, pitching hall, and faculties showcase exhibition halls. This facility is envisioned as a catalyst for innovation, enabling small businesses to transform their ideas into reality with the necessary support and a community of like-minded individuals.
Reflecting on the journey, Wee said, “The journey to reach this stage of development was challenging and, at times, almost impossible to achieve. However, with our collective efforts, we celebrated the ground-breaking ceremony of this centre back in 2021. Today, we are crossing to the next level before reaching the final stage towards the grand launch next year.”
The construction of the new Student and SME Centre began on 8 September 2021 and will be launched in 2025.