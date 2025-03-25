InterContinental Kuala Lumpur is delighted to present an exclusive Ronnefeldt Afternoon Tea Pairing Event, in celebration of Ronnefeldt Tea’s remarkable 202-year legacy.

This extraordinary gathering invites tea connoisseurs to embark on a sensory journey, discovering the artistry and heritage of one of Germany’s most esteemed tea brands.

At the heart of this celebration is an intimate tea-tasting and pairing experience on March 19, from 3pm to 4:30pm at OneSixFive Lounge, located at the Lobby level. Guided by Mr. Jan-Berend Holzapfel, Owner of Ronnefeldt Tea, guests explored the world of fine teas through a curated tasting of six exceptional blends — two exclusive specialty creations and four limited-edition anniversary selections, each thoughtfully paired with the hotel’s Hidden Gems Afternoon Tea, enhancing the tasting experience with perfectly matched flavours.

An exclusive first look

Guests had the rare privilege of savouring Ronnefeldt’s special anniversary blends, yet to be available in the Malaysian market, making this an exclusive first-hand experience. Designed as an invitation-only affair for a select, intimate group of 20 distinguished guests, the event offered an unparalleled opportunity to explore the craftsmanship behind Ronnefeldt’s world-renowned teas in an intimate setting..