$!JEMY 2025 aim to bridge JPN-MAS culture, business, innovation

Largest all-Japan event in Malaysia showcase best of Japan under one roof

JAPAN Expo Malaysia 2025 (JEMY 2025) returns for its sixth edition on July 18-20 at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC), promising a “vibrant showcase of Japanese culture, innovation and business”. Organised by Siam Connection Sdn Bhd and G-Yu Creative Co Ltd, JEMY 2025 is poised to be bigger and better, and expected to attract over 70,000 visitors and 80 exhibitors. The expo spans across various thematic zones – Taste of Japan, Travel, Education, Lifestyle, Anime & Cosplay, and Service Zone, offering an immersive experience of Japan’s excellence in culture, technology, sustainability and creativity. The multi-faceted approach reinforces JEMY 2025’s position as one of the region’s leading cultural and business expos.

Beyond the cultural celebration, JEMY 2025 continues to be a strategic platform for both Japanese and Malaysian companies. Businesses can explore new markets, test products, and forge valuable B2B and B2C connections. “We invite Japanese companies and Malaysian importers of Japanese products and services to join JEMY 2025,” said Siam Connection managing director Wong Wai Jo. “The expo offers unmatched opportunities to grow your presence, launch products and connect with key partners and customers from Malaysia, Japan and the broader Asean region.” JEMY 2025 also plays a vital role in fostering trade ties between Japan and Malaysia. As of 2023, Japan remained Malaysia’s fourth-largest trading partner for the ninth consecutive year, reflecting a robust and growing economic relationship.

The Ambassador of Japan to Malaysia, Noriyuki Shikata, has expressed his support for JEMY 2025, emphasising its importance in strengthening the cultural and economic ties between Japan and Malaysia. “I am pleased to extend my sincere support for Japan Expo Malaysia 2025,” said Shikata. “The event is instrumental in promoting Japan’s cultural heritage and enhancing business and cultural exchange. I hope both Japanese and Malaysian companies will actively participate in this dynamic platform.” A key highlight this year is the launch of the Japan Expo Malaysia Award, a new initiative to honour individuals, organisations and groups that have significantly promoted Japanese culture, innovation and business in Malaysia. The award will recognise outstanding contributions in areas such as marketing, creative initiatives and community engagement.

“We are excited to introduce the Japan Expo Malaysia Award,” Wong added. “This award acknowledges the hard work and passion of individuals and companies who have helped elevate Japan’s presence and influence in Malaysia. We look forward to celebrating those who have played a pivotal role in promoting Japanese culture and innovation.” JEMY 2025 will also highlight sustainability and environmental, social, and governance practices. As Japan leads globally in sustainability efforts, the expo will serve as a platform for companies to share insights and promote sustainable business practices. The content will cater to both Japanese and Malaysian industries, aiming to inspire dialogue and action around responsible corporate strategies. Another key highlight of JEMY 2025 is the stage dedicated to showcasing Japanese music across all genres, including J-Pop, idol performances, traditional music and more. This year, the stage will also showcase Malaysian bands influenced by Japanese styles, celebrating the musical synergy between the two cultures.