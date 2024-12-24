KL Wellness City to host Abilympics Malaysia Festival 2024/25

THE Malaysian Council For Rehabilitation (MCR) – the main driving force behind Abilympics Malaysia, in collaboration with Winlife Sdn Bhd, recently held the press launch of the Abilympics Malaysia Festival 2024/25 at the KL Wellness City Gallery.

KL Wellness City, which sponsored the launch, is also “proudly” supporting the festival, scheduled to be held on May 31, 2025.

MCR stated that the festival organising chairman, Win Lee, conceptualised a “bonding-driven themed festival aimed at corporate, trade associations and families.

The idea of the Abilympics Malaysia Festival was derived from the 10th International Abilympics which took place at Metz, France, in March 2023. There, Malaysian Abilympians made the country proud by winning several excellence awards namely cake decorations, painting and waste reuse categories. Their achievements inspired to create Abilympics Malaysia Festival.

The press launch was officiated by guest-of-honour Tengku Datuk Hishammuddin Zaizi Tengku Bendahara Azman Shah, witnessed by invited VIPs from various organisations.

Certificates of Appreciation were then presented by MCR president Datin Paduka Khatijah Sulaiman to several companies which have shown their great support last year during the MCR Night’s “The Beauty of Eyes Through Painting” gala dinner.

The recipients were Smart Rental, Heritouch Gallery, Daily Coffee, Telang 18, Domino's Pizza, Mixology Creation, Runningmen Catering, Boathouse By The Lake, C.S Tan, Sheah C Partners and Brand 21.

Also, MCR appointed the Corporate Chief Ambassadors for Abilympics Malaysia Festival 2024/25, consisting of a number of “highly-credible individuals being the industry thought leaders as well as business owners” who support the event. They are Datuk Seri Kenta Goh, David Teh, Alvin Soh, Tan Kai Li, Cecilia Mary Lee, Kit Lee, Shawn Yap, Khoo Li Lu, Jeffrey Tham, Jonathan Yam, Eric Yeoh, Kent Ng Kun Kwan and Andrew Lim.

During the Abilympics Malaysia Festival 2024/25 May 31 next year, participants will get to be involved in bonding-driven activities such as painting, cake decorations and coffee latte arts.

Each activity will span across a specific hour within the particular day. Participants will get to compete with Malaysia Abilympians, where the top 10 winners of each category will walk away with prizes.

KL Wellness City stated that the Abilympics Malaysia Festival also recognises Malaysian Abilympians exceptional contribution and excellence during the 10th International Abilympics.

MCR also extended a special thanks to the KL Wellness City as the event’s official venue sponsor, official news release and distribution partner PR Newswire, official culinary partner Nisa Bakri Gourmet, and official branding PR agency Brand 21.

KL Wellness City executive director Datuk Dr Vincent Tiew extended the management’s support and welcomed the participation of charitable and non-profitable organisations with similar vision and purpose as MCR.

For more information on KL Wellness City, its Nobel Healthcare Park offerings, and the Complimentary Air Ticket Campaign, go to www.klwellnesscity.com or contact 03-80907777.