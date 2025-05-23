KL Wellness City (KLWC) has officially launched two flagship initiatives aimed at integrating health, wellness, and travel— the 2H: Health & Holidays Reward Campaign and the Wellness 360: Integrative Yoga & Specialist Doctor Talk Series—in a move to promote proactive health management and position Kuala Lumpur as a regional hub for wellness tourism. The launch ceremony was graced by Nor Azrina Surip @ Nurin Aina Abdullah, Political Secretary to the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories), representing Datuk Seri Dr. Zaliha Mustafa, alongside senior KLWC officials. Running from 21 May to 20 August 2025, the 2H campaign offers exclusive health and travel reward packages worth RM13,000 to RM16,000 with any property purchase at The Nobel Healthcare Park. These include health screening vouchers and travel perks through AirAsia MOVE and AirAsia Rewards—such as SNAP flight and hotel packages, AirAsia Ride, duty-free shopping, and redeemable AirAsia points.

“Initiatives like Wellness 360 and the 2H campaign reflect the kind of progressive, people-first programmes we need more of—ones that empower communities to take charge of their health, while also supporting local economic vibrancy,” said Dr Zaliha. “As we position Kuala Lumpur as a thriving, inclusive city, efforts like this help bridge wellness, tourism and urban living in meaningful ways.” Health screening vouchers can be redeemed at the upcoming International Hospital @ KL Wellness City, scheduled to open in the second half of 2026. The flagship tertiary hospital will provide international-standard diagnostics, screenings, and specialist services. Screening packages under the campaign include checks across multiple health dimensions, such as vital signs, respiratory and cardiac tests, abdominal ultrasound, metabolic health profiles, infectious disease screenings, nutritional guidance, and medical consultations tailored by age group. Datuk Seri Dr. Vincent Tiew, KLWC’s Executive Director of Branding, Sales & Marketing, emphasised the broader vision: “This is more than a development — it is our commitment to create a blueprint for healthier living in Malaysia and the region. “With Wellness 360 and the 2H campaign, we are taking real, impactful steps to bring wellness to the forefront of everyday life. We believe true wellness should be accessible, engaging and inspiring.” AirAsia MOVE and AirAsia Rewards serve as official travel partners, enhancing campaign convenience by offering seamless access to travel bookings, wellness deals, and shopping via their integrated app.