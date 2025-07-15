KL Wellness City signs landmark healthcare agreement with China’s medical innovation hub

IN a landmark move poised to transform the regional healthcare and medical tourism landscape, KL Wellness City (KLWC) and KL International Hospital (KLIH) have signed a Healthcare Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Boao LeCheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone, located within the Hainan Free Trade Port, China.

This historic signing marks the first-ever partnership between Boao LeCheng and a Malaysian hospital, building a powerful cross-border healthcare corridor between two of Asia’s leading destinations for medical tourism and wellness innovation.

The agreement was formally signed by Datuk Dr Colin Lee, Managing Director of KL Wellness City; Datuk Dr Jacob Thomas, Executive Director of KL International Hospital; and Yi Tuoxin, Deputy Director of the Lecheng Administration. The ceremony was witnessed by key dignitaries including Zhou Changqiang, Secretary of the CPC Qionghai Municipal Committee and Party Secretary of the Lecheng Administration; Fu Sheng, Director of the Lecheng Administration; Datin Karen Pua, Director of KL Wellness City Sdn Bhd; and Datuk Sri Dr. Vincent Tiew, Executive Director of KL Wellness City Sdn Bhd.

“This signing ceremony marks an important milestone in cross-border medical collaboration and represents a crucial step toward a healthier and more interconnected Asia.

“It reflects our shared commitment to improving patient outcomes, fostering medical innovation, and establishing a long-term mechanism for international cooperation,” said Lee.

KL Wellness City, located in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, is Southeast Asia’s first fully integrated 26.5-acre township dedicated to health and wellness. Purpose-built to promote a sustainable, holistic lifestyle, KLWC seamlessly integrates medical, residential, commercial, and leisure components. Anchoring the township is the KL International Hospital (KLIH), a world-class tertiary hospital approved for 624 beds, scalable to 1,000.

It will include 76 critical care beds, 88 HDUs, and 25 state-of-the-art operating theatres, all underpinned by advanced smart hospital technologies. KLIH is scheduled to open in the second half of 2026.