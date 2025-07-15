KL Wellness City signs landmark healthcare agreement with China’s medical innovation hub

IN a landmark move poised to transform the regional healthcare and medical tourism landscape, KL Wellness City (KLWC) and KL International Hospital (KLIH) have signed a Healthcare Strategic Cooperation Agreement with Boao LeCheng International Medical Tourism Pilot Zone, located within the Hainan Free Trade Port, China.
This historic signing marks the first-ever partnership between Boao LeCheng and a Malaysian hospital, building a powerful cross-border healthcare corridor between two of Asia’s leading destinations for medical tourism and wellness innovation.
The agreement was formally signed by Datuk Dr Colin Lee, Managing Director of KL Wellness City; Datuk Dr Jacob Thomas, Executive Director of KL International Hospital; and Yi Tuoxin, Deputy Director of the Lecheng Administration. The ceremony was witnessed by key dignitaries including Zhou Changqiang, Secretary of the CPC Qionghai Municipal Committee and Party Secretary of the Lecheng Administration; Fu Sheng, Director of the Lecheng Administration; Datin Karen Pua, Director of KL Wellness City Sdn Bhd; and Datuk Sri Dr. Vincent Tiew, Executive Director of KL Wellness City Sdn Bhd.
“This signing ceremony marks an important milestone in cross-border medical collaboration and represents a crucial step toward a healthier and more interconnected Asia.
“It reflects our shared commitment to improving patient outcomes, fostering medical innovation, and establishing a long-term mechanism for international cooperation,” said Lee.
KL Wellness City, located in Bukit Jalil, Kuala Lumpur, is Southeast Asia’s first fully integrated 26.5-acre township dedicated to health and wellness. Purpose-built to promote a sustainable, holistic lifestyle, KLWC seamlessly integrates medical, residential, commercial, and leisure components. Anchoring the township is the KL International Hospital (KLIH), a world-class tertiary hospital approved for 624 beds, scalable to 1,000.
It will include 76 critical care beds, 88 HDUs, and 25 state-of-the-art operating theatres, all underpinned by advanced smart hospital technologies. KLIH is scheduled to open in the second half of 2026.
“This is a significant moment for all of us at KL Wellness City,” said Tiew.
“This partnership with Boao LeCheng not only marks a milestone in our journey but also commemorates 50 years of China–Malaysia diplomatic relations. We are proud to serve as the gateway for Boao LeCheng’s expansion into Malaysia and Southeast Asia.”
Boao LeCheng, spanning nine kilometre-square (km²), is China’s only national-level medical tourism pilot zone. Endorsed by the President and the State Council of China, it is globally recognised for expedited access to novel treatments, advanced medical technologies, and as a leader in international healthcare innovation. With 36 operational medical institutions and over 20 more in development, the zone is positioned at the forefront of global health advancement.
“KL Wellness City and KL International Hospital bring valuable expertise in healthcare operations and international patient services.
“This collaboration will enhance both sides’ capacities in research, training, and technology exchange,” noted Fu Sheng, Director of the Lecheng Administration.
The strategic partnership encompasses joint initiatives in medical tourism, clinical research, specialist training, and technology exchange, further positioning Malaysia as a regional hub for integrative healthcare and wellness.
“Formalising this partnership with Boao LeCheng reinforces our vision of integrating global medical innovations into Malaysia’s healthcare ecosystem.
“We are confident that this collaboration will have a transformative impact across the region,” added Datuk Dr. Jacob Thomas, Executive Director of KLIH.
This agreement reaffirms KL Wellness City’s mission to redefine how communities live, heal, and thrive, and Boao LeCheng’s commitment to forming global alliances for enhanced patient care.
The ceremony signifies a new era of bilateral cooperation in smart healthcare, clinical innovation, and medical tourism, witnessed by top officials and medical leaders from both nations.