KL Wellness City team shapes the global wellness future together with CISW Holding Group

KL WELLNESS CITY (KLWC), a township developer at the forefront of wellness and healthcare, has recently solidified its strong foothold in these fields through a collaboration with CISW Holding Group.

KLWC hosted a press conference and MoU signing ceremony for the The Top Wellness Global Summit (TWGS) 2025 which promises to bring Asian luxury wellness to the rest of the world.

Organised by CISW Holding Group, the fourth Top Wellness Global Summit will be held from 11 to 14 June 2025 at the Intercontinental Hotel, Bangkok; where KLWC Executive Director of Branding, Sales and Marketing Datuk Seri Dr. Vincent Tiew has been invited as one of the keynote speakers.

“The wellness summit will include exclusive workshops, business matching, onsite visits, academic training and networking opportunities.

“The signing of this MoU today marks the beginning of a powerful partnership with CISW Holding Group.

“Together, we will bring together thought leaders, innovators, and changemakers to create lasting impact and set new standards in the wellness industry.

“I am very honoured to be part of the Top Wellness Global Summit 2025. In hopes of furthering KLWC’s cause to pioneer a comprehensive and integrated wellness hub for local and international visitors alike; our values perfectly align with CISW Holding Group providing comprehensive wellness to all,” Vincent said.

Meanwhile, President and CEO of CISW Holding Group Jacky On reiterated that wellness is multidimensional - spanning the physical, mental, social, emotional, spiritual, and environmental spheres - wellness travel is also multifaceted.

It encompasses a large and diverse set of activities and pursuits, including preventive health services, spa, beauty, fitness, personal growth, nature, and much more. This creates opportunities for all types of healthcare businesses and service providers.

Not only that, Malaysia has come up on top in the medical tourism market - offering a unique blend of high-quality healthcare services at affordable prices.

The country’s strategic healthcare approach harnesses the capabilities of its private sector to provide cutting-edge medical treatments and technologies.

Aligned with Malaysia’s national vision to strengthen its standing as a leading destination for medical tourism, KL Wellness City is set to become the premier one-stop destination for both physical and mental well-being, catering to both local and international visitors.

The flagship KL International Hospital (KLIH) which targets to open in 2026, is poised to be a tertiary hospital with a 624-bed capacity with potential to expand to 1,000 beds.

KLIH will be on par with prestigious institutions such as Thailand’s Bumrungrad International Hospital and Singapore’ s Mount Elizabeth Novena Hospital.

This MoU signing signifies KLWC’s commitment to wellness-focused infrastructure development in Southeast Asia in support of the TWGS in Bangkok.

Together, both parties hope to further enhance the future of global wellness through this collaboration.

Furthermore, Thailand boasts itself of rich heritage and thriving tourism but has also gained a reputation for its exceptional holistic wellness and health retreats.

For more information on the Top Wellness Global Summit 2025, please visit https://www.cisweuropeanwellnessworld.com/twgs.