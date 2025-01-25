PETALING JAYA: LBS Bina has announced the successful issuance of its second tranche of ASEAN Social SRI Sukuk Wakalah, amounting to RM400 million under its RM750 million Sukuk Wakalah Programme.

The completion of the Second Tranche demonstrates the capital markets’ positive reception towards LBS’ commitment to sustainable growth and development.

The unsecured Second Tranche was issued with a periodic distribution rate of 4.81% per annum and carries a tenure of seven years, maturing on Jan 23, 2032. The issuance garnered strong interest from investors, achieving an oversubscription rate of 5.27 times, with a final order book of approximately RM2.1 billion.

Proceeds from the issuance will be allocated in accordance with the Group’s Sustainability Financing Framework, channelling funds toward projects focused on affordable housing, community development, and sustainability. These initiatives align with LBS’ mission to drive positive societal impact and create lasting value for stakeholders.