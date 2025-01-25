PETALING JAYA: LBS Bina has announced the successful issuance of its second tranche of ASEAN Social SRI Sukuk Wakalah, amounting to RM400 million under its RM750 million Sukuk Wakalah Programme.
The completion of the Second Tranche demonstrates the capital markets’ positive reception towards LBS’ commitment to sustainable growth and development.
The unsecured Second Tranche was issued with a periodic distribution rate of 4.81% per annum and carries a tenure of seven years, maturing on Jan 23, 2032. The issuance garnered strong interest from investors, achieving an oversubscription rate of 5.27 times, with a final order book of approximately RM2.1 billion.
Proceeds from the issuance will be allocated in accordance with the Group’s Sustainability Financing Framework, channelling funds toward projects focused on affordable housing, community development, and sustainability. These initiatives align with LBS’ mission to drive positive societal impact and create lasting value for stakeholders.
Tan Sri Dato’ Sri Ir. (Dr.) Lim Hock San, the Group Executive Chairman of LBS commented, “The issuance of this Second Tranche marks another significant milestone in our journey to integrate sustainability into our business operations. The proceeds will enable us to enhance our portfolio of affordable housing projects, contributing to community development and fostering positive social outcomes. This achievement reflects our continuous commitment to balancing sustainable business growth with the well-being of the communities we serve.”
He further added, “This issuance reaffirms our dedication to addressing the evolving needs of the communities we serve.”
The issuance was managed by HSBC Amanah Malaysia Berhad, Maybank Investment Bank Berhad, and RHB Investment Bank Berhad, which acted as the joint lead managers for the Second Tranche.