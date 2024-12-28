TWO lives changed forever following two massive wins, and one incredible coincidence – all thanks to Magnum 4D’s Lucky Pick tickets!

These system-generated tickets, often believed to bring fortune and inspiration to players, proved their name true as they brought in over RM29 million in combined winnings for two fortunate players in two separate games.

This belief holds especially true for Magnum 4D, where Lucky Pick tickets have proven to offer significant chances of winning as seen in two recent incredible wins in Kuala Lumpur and Selangor.

One lucky individual hit the 4D Jackpot, taking home over RM22.3 million, while another struck the Magnum Life Grand Prize, securing RM1,000 every day for 20 years.

Both winning tickets were Lucky Picks from Magnum 4D, and it paid off in a life-changing way! These wins add extra cheer to this December festive season, turning more millionaire dreams into reality.

In a statement by the company, the RM22.3 million Jackpot winner, a driver by profession, always places modest bets on

Magnum 4D games for fun and never imagined that one Lucky Pick ticket would change his life forever.

“I just wanted to try my luck that day,“ he shared. “It had been a smooth day at work, so I decided to give it a shot.

“I usually play the classic 4D game, mostly using the mbox system. But this time, I noticed a 4D Jackpot Lucky Pick ticket displayed at the counter, and something about it caught my attention. Since I was still within my budget and knew the Jackpot prize amount was rolling high recently, I decided to grab it.”

When he discovered his win, he could hardly believe it.

“I really feel lucky and amazed— it’s truly a Lucky Pick for me! I even asked a family member to double-check the results

for me, with reading glasses on!”

“As the sole breadwinner in a family with children still studying, the win is a significant financial relief. “I am incredibly grateful. This means so much to my family and me,“ he said, brimming with excitement.

Meanwhile, the Magnum Life Grand Prize winner from Kapar, Selangor, shared an inspiring story of how stepping out of his usual routine led to a life-changing win.

A regular player with his own strategies and carefully calculated numbers, he typically purchased Magnum Life msystem tickets for RM9 using self-picked numbers.

However, this time, he decided to trust fate and opted for a Lucky Pick ticket instead.

That single choice proved monumental, earning him the RM1,000-per-day-for-20-years prize.

“I believe in the magic of change, so I change my numbers every time,“ he explained.

“This time, something told me to let the system choose—and bingo, I won!”

A spokesperson for Magnum 4D congratulated both winners and highlighted the excitement and unpredictability of life-changing wins.

“Life is full of surprises—you never know what might happen next.

“Sometimes, it’s as simple as trusting a Lucky Pick ticket, and it could turn out to be the best decision you’ve ever made,“ the spokesperson said.

“It’s incredible to see two big winners in such a short time frame, both relying on Lucky Pick tickets.

“It’s proof that anyone has the potential to win big—no strategy required.

We wish everyone positivity and inspiration every day, and Magnum is always here to celebrate these incredible moments.”