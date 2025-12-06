IN the picturesque Rose Valley of Kazanlak, Bulgaria, two Malaysian violin makers have written a heartwarming chapter in the nation’s cultural story. Against the backdrop of blooming roses and centuries-old traditions, 25-year-old Tan Joven from Melaka and her mentor, 45-year-old Tan Chin Seng from Kuala Lumpur, have brought home gleaming gold medals that shine as bright as their dedication to the ancient art of violin making.

Tan Joven’s story reads like a fairy tale of passion and perseverance. Just three years ago, she packed her dreams and headed to Cremona, Italy – the holy grail of violin making – to master her craft. The young artisan, who once amazed everyone by completing her first violin in just four months, has now conquered the international stage.

At the 19th International Violin Making Competition on June 8, Joven’s hands trembled not with nerves, but with excitement as she claimed the Gold Medal for Viola and Silver Medal for Violin in the non-professional category. For a first-time competitor, this double triumph feels nothing short of magical.

“I’m more motivated than ever,“ beams Joven, her eyes sparkling with the same intensity she brings to crafting each instrument. Her success proves that with dedication and the right guidance, even the loftiest dreams can become reality.

Behind every great student stands an extraordinary teacher, and Tan Chin Seng embodies this perfectly. The seasoned craftsman, who has spent over 15 years turning wood into music, achieved something no Malaysian had ever done before – winning Gold in the professional category at this prestigious competition.

His winning viola, lovingly named “Madani,“ carries deeper meaning than its beautiful sound. The name reflects his heartfelt hopes for Malaysia’s continued prosperity and progress, making this victory not just personal, but patriotic.

Chin Seng’s journey hasn’t always been smooth sailing. After his initial international success in 2019 with double gold in the non-professional category, the pandemic forced a four-year break. But like a true champion, he returned stronger, collecting three medals in 2023 and 2024 before achieving this career-defining moment.

This isn’t just a tale of two individuals – it’s the story of a growing Malaysian violin-making dynasty. Chin Seng’s other students, Chang Song Jie and Sam Wong, have also tasted international success, proving that this mentor has the golden touch when it comes to nurturing talent.

The competition, organised by Italy’s National Association of Violin Making Art (ANLAI) and held during Bulgaria’s enchanting Rose Festival, brought together over 70 handcrafted instruments from 12 countries. Under the watchful eye of jury chairman Giorgio Scolari, a renowned Italian violin maker, Malaysia’s representatives stood tall among the world’s finest craftspeople.

Currently displayed at the Rose Museum in Kazanlak, these award-winning instruments represent more than just wood and strings – they’re ambassadors of Malaysian craftsmanship, telling the world that excellence knows no borders.

As the roses bloom in Bulgaria’s valleys, so too does Malaysia’s reputation in the rarified world of violin making. Thanks to Joven and Chin Seng, the melody of Malaysian success now echoes through concert halls and competitions worldwide, inspiring a new generation of artisans to pick up their tools and chase their own golden dreams.