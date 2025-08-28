MBSB Bank & Wise partner for Global Easy Transfer

MBSB Bank Berhad has launched GET (Global Easy Transfer), a new international remittance service, in partnership with Wise, a global technology company specialising in cross-border payments.

This makes MBSB Bank the first bank in Malaysia to collaborate with Wise Platform, which is Wise’s global infrastructure for banks and businesses.

GET is designed to solve common frustrations with international transfers, such as hidden fees, slow delivery times, unclear exchange rates, and a lack of transfer visibility.

The service allows customers to send money in 12 currencies with real-time tracking, competitive exchange rates, and no hidden markups. Among the supported currencies are those for the United States (USD), the United Kingdom (GBP), Europe (EUR), Singapore (SGD), and Australia (AUD).

According to Rafe Haneef, Group chief executive officer of MBSB Bank, this partnership gives customers the confidence of knowing exactly how much money will arrive and when.

The service is particularly beneficial for Malaysian families, as international transfers are a part of daily life for the estimated 55,000 Malaysians studying abroad.

Transfers are either instant or same-day, and customers can track them end-to-end through the M Journey retail banking app.

With a few taps in the M Journey app, customers can now send international payments

that are:

• Trackable in real-time

• Transparent in pricing

• Instant or same day delivery

• Built on a powerful, global infrastructure, backed by local trust

• Zero transfer fee during the introductory phase

• High transaction amounts up to RM100,000 daily

The service is now available to existing MBSB Bank users, with an ongoing introductory campaign offering zero transfer fees. New customers can easily open an account online to start using the service.

Usman Ghouse, Group Chief Consumer Banking Officer of MBSB Bank added:

“Remitting money should not be ambiguous. GET – Global Easy Transfer was designed to

address the real frustrations we have heard from customers—extensive delays, hidden

charges, and poor transparency.

“This partnership with Wise Platform is about offering world-class capability with local accountability.”

Samarth Bansal, APAC general manager at Wise Platform, stated that this collaboration is a major milestone for Wise, as it is their first partnership in Malaysia. He noted that the partnership aims to “redefine cross-border payments” and make international transfers as fast and convenient as domestic ones.

This partnership aligns with MBSB Bank’s goal of becoming a digital-first Islamic bank that provides practical and inclusive solutions for a globally connected society.