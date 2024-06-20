MCIS Life at Pesta Kaamatan in Sabah

LIFE insurer MCIS Insurance Berhad (MCIS Life) participated at the recent harvest festival in Sabah, the Pesta Kaamatan, at the Kadazan Dusun Cultural Association Sabah (KDCA) in Penampang on May 29-31.

There, the company joined in the festivities, embracing the spirit of inclusiveness, while sharing its commitment with the visitors on the importance of protecting themselves with life insurance.

MCIS Life CEO and managing director Prasheem Seebran said: “This year, MCIS Life is excited to be present at the Pesta Kaamatan. Our participation in this festival not only allows us to foster meaningful connections within the community but also enable us to gain invaluable insights on their unique needs and preferences directly from the individuals we interact with.”

Pesta Kaamatan is the most popular festival in Sabah and is a significant celebration for the Kadazan Dusun community, the largest indigenous group in the region. The annual festival features a variety of attractions, including arts and crafts, food and beverage, and retail booths.

The MCIS Life booth at the celebration in Penampang attracted visitors with various games and activities, including engagement with Kupikupi FM Roadie and meet-and-greet with Kupikupi FM radio personalities, RJ Felix Agus and Velvet.

Visitors were rewarded with RM100 e-Wallet Boost credit, as a token of appreciation for signing up on any MCIS Life products. Besides the fun and activities, the event was also a chance for MCIS Life agents to engage with the local community on a career path as life insurance agents.

“With 70 years of trusted experience, MCIS Life stands tall as a reliable insurance provider, offering life protection, savings, health and medical coverage, investment-related linked funds and more for generations to come,” said Prasheem.

Currently, MCIS Life has a network of 16 located branches nationwide (including Sabah and Sarawak), to cater to the diverse insurance needs of Malaysians from all walks of life.

For more information about MCIS Life, visit www.mcis.my .