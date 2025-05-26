DISNEY Jr. is bringing the magic of its most popular characters to Southeast Asian stages for the first time with “Disney Jr. Live On Tour: Let’s Play!” — an immersive concert experience that promises to delight young fans and their families across the region.

The tour will make six spectacular stops from July through October 2025, visiting Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, the Philippines, and Thailand. Families can expect to see fan-favorite characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Ariel the Little Mermaid, and the Puppy Dog Pals, alongside newcomers Ginny and Bitsy from “SuperKitties” and Team Spidey from “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends” — marking their first-ever appearance in Southeast Asia.

A Playdate Gone Wrong, Made Right

The show’s storyline centers around Mickey Mouse planning the ultimate playdate for his friends at the Clubhouse. When mysterious green weather threatens to spoil the fun, Team Spidey swings into action to save both the day and the playdate. The production features singing, dancing, dazzling 3D visuals, and exciting acrobatics that create a fully immersive experience for audiences.

Fans can look forward to hearing hit songs from their favorite Disney Jr. series, including “Hot Dog” from “Mickey Mouse Clubhouse,“ “Oopsie Kitty” from “SuperKitties,“ and “Do the Spidey” from “Marvel’s Spidey and his Amazing Friends.”

From U.S. Success to Global Expansion

“After delighting audiences across the U.S. and making its official international debut in London, we are excited to share this magical production with families throughout Southeast Asia,“ said Jonathan Shank, producer at Terrapin Station Entertainment.

The tour represents a significant expansion for Disney Jr.’s live entertainment offerings, targeting preschoolers aged 2-7 and their families — a demographic that has embraced the brand’s signature blend of magic, music, adventure, and heart.

Tour Dates and Locations

The Southeast Asian tour schedule includes:

Jakarta, Indonesia: August 1-3, 2025

Bekasi, Indonesia: August 8-10, 2025

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia: August 29 – September 1, 2025

Singapore: September 5-7, 2025

Manila, Philippines: September 19-28, 2025

Bangkok, Thailand: October 23-26, 2025

Nicolás Renna, CEO of Proactiv Entertainment, the tour’s regional partner, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration: “We are thrilled to be bringing world-class family entertainment to the Southeast Asia region. This show promises to create unforgettable memories and is a joyful way to spend family time in 2025!”

Families can find more information and updates by visiting www.disney.asia/DisneyJrTour or following the tour on social media using #DisneyJrTour.

The tour represents a major milestone for Disney Jr.’s expansion into live entertainment across Southeast Asia, offering families in the region their first opportunity to experience the brand’s beloved characters in an interactive, theatrical setting.