Sparkora BBQ, the barbecue brand under Haidilao Group, is set to open its first overseas outlet at Sunway Pyramid in Kuala Lumpur this June. Rooted in the brand’s signature “social-style barbecue” philosophy, the new restaurant blends vibrant elements such as live DJ sessions, in-store hair braiding and hair-washing services, creating a uniquely immersive dining atmosphere and a fresh take on Korean-style barbecue.
Signature Dishes Spotlight: Double Pepper Pork Belly & Egg-Wrapped Beef
Inspired by the structure of Haidilao’s hotpot menus, Sparkora BBQ’s offering centres on premium grain-fed beef, pork, flavour-packed cooked sides and curated speciality items, available à la carte or in thoughtfully designed set meals. The brand’s eight signature dishes include:
Silky Egg Oyster Blade – Hand-cut marbled beef rolled in silky egg batter; rich in flavour and melt-in-the-mouth tender
Thick Cut Streaky Pork – Perfectly balanced lean and fat, grilled until golden; crisp on the outside, juicy and chewy inside
Legendary Double Pepper Pork – Delicately marbled pork with a clean, buttery finish; grilled to a tender and aromatic result
Braised Pork Intestines – Marinated in house-style spice, seared for a crispy skin and a satisfyingly chewy centre
Marbled Short Rib – Heavily marbled beef cut thick; juicy and bold with every bite
Legendary Double Pepper Pork Belly – A fiery combination of red chilli and green Sichuan pepper; spicy, numbing and moreish
Sparkora Signature Beef – The brand’s flagship cut; served with a house barbecue glaze for a bold, satisfying flavour
Baked Durian with Cheese – A daring match of durian and savoury cheese; sweet-salty, creamy and unapologetically fragrant
Urban Industrial Aesthetic with a Social Vibe
The Sparkora BBQ Malaysia flagship features a contemporary industrial design infused with modern Chinese elements. The 30-table layout includes seating for 2, 4, and 6 people—ideal for couples, friends, and family gatherings. Emphasising a casual, flexible dining rhythm, the space encourages spontaneous get-togethers after work or during weekends.
Customisable Set Meals for Every Group Size
The restaurant offers a variety of curated set meals designed for two, three, or four-to-six diners. Each set includes thoughtfully balanced combinations of pork, beef, seafood and sides. Prices range from RM178 to RM378, catering to everything from quick meals to celebratory feasts.
Outlet Address: OB2.G.03A & OB2.G.U10, Sunway Pyramid Mall
Opening Date: June 2025
Contact Number: 03-92124666
Note: The restaurant is currently in soft-opening. Table availability and operating hours may vary. Please call the outlet for more information.
FB/RED: @Sparkora BBQ Malaysia
IG: @sparkora_malaysia
Hashtags: #SparkoraMalaysia #SparkoraLuckyScratch #LuckyToWin #MySparkoraLuckyExperience #HaidilaoBBQ