Sparkora BBQ, the barbecue brand under Haidilao Group, is set to open its first overseas outlet at Sunway Pyramid in Kuala Lumpur this June. Rooted in the brand’s signature “social-style barbecue” philosophy, the new restaurant blends vibrant elements such as live DJ sessions, in-store hair braiding and hair-washing services, creating a uniquely immersive dining atmosphere and a fresh take on Korean-style barbecue. Signature Dishes Spotlight: Double Pepper Pork Belly & Egg-Wrapped Beef Inspired by the structure of Haidilao’s hotpot menus, Sparkora BBQ’s offering centres on premium grain-fed beef, pork, flavour-packed cooked sides and curated speciality items, available à la carte or in thoughtfully designed set meals. The brand’s eight signature dishes include:

Silky Egg Oyster Blade – Hand-cut marbled beef rolled in silky egg batter; rich in flavour and melt-in-the-mouth tender Thick Cut Streaky Pork – Perfectly balanced lean and fat, grilled until golden; crisp on the outside, juicy and chewy inside Legendary Double Pepper Pork – Delicately marbled pork with a clean, buttery finish; grilled to a tender and aromatic result Braised Pork Intestines – Marinated in house-style spice, seared for a crispy skin and a satisfyingly chewy centre Marbled Short Rib – Heavily marbled beef cut thick; juicy and bold with every bite Legendary Double Pepper Pork Belly – A fiery combination of red chilli and green Sichuan pepper; spicy, numbing and moreish Sparkora Signature Beef – The brand’s flagship cut; served with a house barbecue glaze for a bold, satisfying flavour Baked Durian with Cheese – A daring match of durian and savoury cheese; sweet-salty, creamy and unapologetically fragrant

Urban Industrial Aesthetic with a Social Vibe The Sparkora BBQ Malaysia flagship features a contemporary industrial design infused with modern Chinese elements. The 30-table layout includes seating for 2, 4, and 6 people—ideal for couples, friends, and family gatherings. Emphasising a casual, flexible dining rhythm, the space encourages spontaneous get-togethers after work or during weekends.

Customisable Set Meals for Every Group Size The restaurant offers a variety of curated set meals designed for two, three, or four-to-six diners. Each set includes thoughtfully balanced combinations of pork, beef, seafood and sides. Prices range from RM178 to RM378, catering to everything from quick meals to celebratory feasts.