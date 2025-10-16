New vivo OriginOS 6 with Gemini AI launches November

GLOBAL technology leader vivo has announced the worldwide launch of OriginOS 6, its most advanced operating system to date, redefining mobile user experience through enhanced smoothness, intuitive design, and AI-powered intelligence.

Malaysia will be among the first markets to receive the new OS starting November 2025, with the vivo X300 becoming the first device to feature OriginOS 6 pre-installed.

Celebrating 30 Years of Innovation

Speaking at the global launch, Shi Yujian, senior vice president and chief technology officer at vivo, said: “As we celebrate vivo’s 30th anniversary, we are taking the next step with the global debut of OriginOS. Guided by our ‘Origin Design’ philosophy and built on three core pillars—smoothness, design, and AI—the brand-new OriginOS 6 reimagines the way people connect with the digital world.”

The announcement underscores vivo’s commitment to its ‘More Local, More Global’ principle, creating products and experiences tailored to users’ evolving needs.

Smoothness Mastery: A New Performance Standard

OriginOS 6 introduces the Origin Smooth Engine, enabling seamless collaboration among the system’s core modules—computing, storage, and display—to deliver an experience that “looks smooth, feels smooth, and stays smooth.”

Performance Improvements:

The revolutionary 8+1 Ultra-Core Computing framework prioritizes critical tasks, delivering:

18.5% faster app cold-start speeds

10.5% improved frame-rate stability

106% accelerated data loading through Memory Fusion

35% boost in animation performance via Dual Rendering

11% steadier frame rates under heavy loads

Visual Excellence:

The Origin Animation System enhances on-screen fluidity with advanced motion effects including Spring Animation, Blur Transition, Morphing Animation, and One Shot Animation, creating natural rhythm and visual coherence with every touch.

Responsive Touch Experience:

vivo’s industry-first Snap-Up Engine prioritizes computing power for high-demand actions such as ticketing applications, keeping users one step ahead. The system delivers:

16% quicker app launches when opening 50 consecutive apps

41% faster touch response

Effortlessly fluid taps and swipes

Long-Term Reliability:

OriginOS 6 has earned SGS certification for sustained smoothness, simulating five years of heavy use—ensuring enduring performance users can rely on daily.

Design Inspired by Nature

The Origin Design system unifies visual elements including color, shape, icon, image, font, layout, material, and depth, combining simplicity with precision.

Typography and Visual Identity:

The new vivo Sans brand font supports over 40 languages with adjustable weight for visual balance, while more than 2,800 symbols have been refined for clarity at any size. Dynamic Glow and Translucent Color effects allow light to flow across materials, adding depth and immersive vibrancy to every interaction.

Reimagined App Ecosystem:

vivo has transformed app design across the system:

iManager: Simplified device status monitoring

Origin Health: Comprehensive well-being tracking

Immersive Weather: Engaging digital weather exploration

Personalisation Features:

OriginOS 6 encourages personal expression through:

Lock Screen Grid: Free arrangement and resizing of widgets, customizable fonts, and photo combinations

Home Screen Grid: Sleek four-by-seven layout with adaptive folders

Flip Cards: Dynamic photo displays that shift naturally as the device tilts

vivo AI: Personal Intelligence Revolution

In close collaboration with Google, OriginOS 6 introduces upgraded Gemini integration and Circle to Search functionality, delivering smarter and more intuitive experiences.

Origin Island:

This new, natural form of interaction displays real-time status at the top of the screen and remains visible when switching apps. Integrated with Android 16’s Live Updates feature, it offers contextual suggestions enabling:

Copy and Go: Copy phone numbers to call, text, or save as contacts; copy meeting details to create calendar items instantly

Drag and Go: Edit photos and drag them to Origin Island to continue in suggested apps without switching

AI-Powered Creativity and Productivity:

Imaging Tools:

AI Retouch: Integrates AI Erase, AI Image Expander, and AI Photo Enhance into one seamless workflow

Productivity Suite:

Smart Call Assistant: Intelligent call management

DocMaster: Advanced document handling

AI Creation: Content generation tools

AI Search: Intelligent information discovery

Cross-Device Collaboration:

vivo AI enables seamless work continuation through Office Kit and One Tap Transfer, keeping creativity and productivity flowing smoothly across devices and platforms.

Security and Power Efficiency

OriginOS 6 strengthens protection through the vivo Security brand, ensuring:

Data and privacy safeguarding

Transparency and user control

On-device intelligence

Data minimisation

The upgraded BlueVolt technology improves power efficiency and charging stability, maintaining cool, consistent, and long-lasting performance.

Malaysia Launch Details

OriginOS 6 will roll out globally starting November 2025, with Malaysia positioned as one of the first markets to receive the update. The vivo X300 will debut as the inaugural model pre-installed with the new operating system in the Malaysian market.

Upgrade and rollout timelines may vary across regions depending on local strategies and distribution channels. Users can expect a transformative mobile experience that combines performance, design, and intelligence in unprecedented ways.