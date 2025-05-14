Organised by Thousands of Years Media (ToYm), seventeen-year-old Ooi Tianjia stole the spotlight and was crowned Male Idol Champion at the the highly anticipated ToYm Shining Star Idol Competition. Meanwhile, 23-year-old Ng Xin Yi, adored for her charm and soaring popularity, was named Female Idol Champion and also took home the coveted Most Popular Award—making her the only double-title winner of the night. Jment Lim, Founder of Thousands of Years Media and SunStrong Entertainment, delivered a keynote speech during the event, celebrating the success of ToYm’s debut micro drama, In Character, which received overwhelming positive response. Buoyed by this milestone, he expressed strong confidence in Malaysia’s micro drama market and announced plans to produce more than five new Chinese and Malay-language micro drama series. This initiative aims to accelerate the growth of local original content while nurturing the next generation of acting talent and digital storytellers.

In the Male Idol category, Ooi Tianjia captivated with his dynamic versatility—starting with an emotional self-composed ballad on guitar, then seamlessly transitioning into a high-energy rendition of Billie Jean with a Latin dance twist. His rich performance, blending vocal ability, musicality, and commanding stage presence, earned him the championship crown. As Male Idol Champion, Ooi Tianjia received a RM30,000 cash prize, a ToYm talent contract, and a limited-edition trophy—marking the beginning of a promising journey in the entertainment industry. In the Female Idol category, Ng Xin Yi stunned the audience with her radiant stage presence and confident smile. Her modern dance routine, executed with precision and power, dazzled the judges and ignited the crowd. Her immense popularity throughout the evening earned her the highest number of audience votes, securing her the Most Popular Award as well. With a total of RM40,000 in cash prizes, a ToYm talent contract, and a limited-edition trophy, Ng Xin Yi emerged as the most celebrated star of the night.