$!OPPO Malaysia 10th anniversary sale offer RM1 million worth of prizes

MAKE the holiday season even more exciting for yourself and your loved ones by participating in OPPO Malaysia’s 10th anniversary year-end sale on Dec 11, 2023 - Jan 2, 2024, which features flash sales, price drops and even lucky draws* that offer prizes worth up to RM1 million! The company says in conjunction with OPPO’s upcoming 10th anniversary next year, the promotion promises an “unforgettable celebration of innovation and savings”. “Throughout the promotional period, consumers can discover the perfect gift for every lifestyle, from the Portrait Expert capabilities of the Reno series to the affordable A series smartphones.”

Flash sale Consumers who purchase the first 1,000 units of the OPPO A79 at each participating outlet can enjoy a special discount of RM100. Additionally, OPPO has prepared an incredible offer for its Reno 10 Series with discounts of RM200. The promotional prices are as listed below (model name, original recommended retail price and promotional price): - OPPO A79: RM1,199; RM1,099 - OPPO Reno10: RM1,799; RM1,599 - OPPO Reno10 Pro: RM1,999; RM1,799.