$!OPPO Malaysia 10th anniversary sale offer RM1 million worth of prizes

MAKE the holiday season even more exciting for yourself and your loved ones by participating in OPPO Malaysia’s 10th anniversary year-end sale on Dec 11, 2023 - Jan 2, 2024, which features flash sales, price drops and even lucky draws* that offer prizes worth up to RM1 million!
The company says in conjunction with OPPO’s upcoming 10th anniversary next year, the promotion promises an “unforgettable celebration of innovation and savings”.
“Throughout the promotional period, consumers can discover the perfect gift for every lifestyle, from the Portrait Expert capabilities of the Reno series to the affordable A series smartphones.”
Flash sale
Consumers who purchase the first 1,000 units of the OPPO A79 at each participating outlet can enjoy a special discount of RM100.
Additionally, OPPO has prepared an incredible offer for its Reno 10 Series with discounts of RM200.
The promotional prices are as listed below (model name, original recommended retail price and promotional price):
- OPPO A79: RM1,199; RM1,099
- OPPO Reno10: RM1,799; RM1,599
- OPPO Reno10 Pro: RM1,999; RM1,799.
Price drop
“If you have been eyeing the OPPO A58 and A38 smartphones, now is your chance to grab them at the best prices!” says OPPO Malaysia.
The promotional prices are listed below (model name, original recommended retail price and promotional price):
- OPPO A58 (6GB+128GB):RM699; RM649
- OPPO A38: RM599; RM549.
‘Enjoy the Present’ lucky draw
Moreover, consumers who purchase any OPPO smartphone during the promotion period are eligible to participate in the lucky draw* on the My OPPO app, with a chance to win prizes worth up to RM1 million.
The prizes include (model name and original recommended retail price) are as below:
- OPPO Pad 2: RM2,599
- OPPO Pad Air 4+64GB: RM899
- OPPO Enco Buds2: RM129
- OPPO Enco Air3: RM249
- OPPO Band 2: RM249.
Additionally, those who purchase any OPPO Smartphone worth RM1,000 and above during the promotion period will have an extra entry in the lucky draw*.
To join, just sign up or log in to the My OPPO app, click the “Lucky Draw” tab under “Activities” on the homepage, and finally click the “Go” tab.
‘Enjoy the Present’ online campaign
OPPO has also launched an online giveaway campaign, offering every Malaysian the opportunity to play the “Enjoy the Present” game and stand a chance to win Red Box Karaoke cash vouchers worth RM200*.
Limited to 10 winners, the campaign will run from Dec 8 to Dec 14.
Here’s how to participate:
Step 1: Visit the campaign post on OPPO Malaysia’s official Facebook page.
Step 2: Play the game for as many rounds as you like and screenshot your game results.
Step 3: Post your screenshot in the comment section of the campaign post using the hashtags #OPPOMalaysia10thAnniversary and #EnjoythePresentWithOPPO.
“Act now for a joyful new year! Claim these exclusive deals by visiting the OPPO Official Online Store, OPPO Official Lazada and Shopee Stores, My OPPO Space, OPPO Brand Store, OPPO Display Zone+, OPPO Chain Store partners and OPPO authorised dealers before the promotion ends on Jan 2!” says OPPO Malaysia.
For more details about OPPO Malaysia’s 10th anniversary year-end sale, visit https://www.oppo.com/my/store/activity/oppoanniversary.
* Terms and conditions apply.