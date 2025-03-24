OPPO team up with the Malaysian National Commission for UNESCO and AEON

‘Empowering children in need to #MakeYourMoment count!’

OPPO Malaysia, the Malaysian National Commission for UNESCO (MNCU) and AEON join hands to support children in need, gifting OPPO Pad Neo devices and essential supplies in Penang.

OPPO Malaysia has joined hands with the Malaysian National Commission for UNESCO (MNCU) and AEON to support orphanages and underprivileged children with digital education and essential supplies. This initiative represents a public-private partnership dedicated to enhancing the resilience of vulnerable groups by fostering inclusive learning environments, in line with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4: Quality Education.

As part of OPPO’s #MakeYourMoment campaign, the brand is taking an opportunity to give back to the community. Through this initiative, OPPO is donating 100 units of OPPO Pad Neo along with AEON Malaysia’s contribution in essential supplies. These contributions are distributed to orphanages across the nation.

Committed to delivering personal intelligent technology products, OPPO hopes these tablets will serve as vital tools for accessing educational resources, developing creativity and enhancing their digital literacy by empowering them with new skills, online learning and a platform to share their dreams with the world.

#MakeYourMoment user-generated content To further amplify this message, local influencers Janna Nick, Dini Schatzmann and Sharifah Rose have also joined in, to create heartfelt moments from the donation event, serving as the launchpad for the #MakeYourMoment campaign. “This initiative encourages Malaysians to live in the moment and infuse life with purpose – share their charitable efforts on social media, inspiring a ripple effect of kindness nationwide,” says OPPO Malaysia. ‘Make Your Moment’ charity box Beyond the digital sphere, OPPO is bringing the #MakeYourMoment campaign to life in stores, with a special charity activation running from Mar 20 to Apr 20. Across selected OPPO stores nationwide*, customers will find dedicated “Make Your Moment” charity boxes, where they can contribute essential supplies for orphaned children.