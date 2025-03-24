OPPO team up with the Malaysian National Commission for UNESCO and AEON

OPPO Malaysia has joined hands with the Malaysian National Commission for UNESCO (MNCU) and AEON to support orphanages and underprivileged children with digital education and essential supplies. This initiative represents a public-private partnership dedicated to enhancing the resilience of vulnerable groups by fostering inclusive learning environments, in line with the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4: Quality Education.
As part of OPPO’s #MakeYourMoment campaign, the brand is taking an opportunity to give back to the community. Through this initiative, OPPO is donating 100 units of OPPO Pad Neo along with AEON Malaysia’s contribution in essential supplies. These contributions are distributed to orphanages across the nation.
Committed to delivering personal intelligent technology products, OPPO hopes these tablets will serve as vital tools for accessing educational resources, developing creativity and enhancing their digital literacy by empowering them with new skills, online learning and a platform to share their dreams with the world.
#MakeYourMoment user-generated content
To further amplify this message, local influencers Janna Nick, Dini Schatzmann and Sharifah Rose have also joined in, to create heartfelt moments from the donation event, serving as the launchpad for the #MakeYourMoment campaign. “This initiative encourages Malaysians to live in the moment and infuse life with purpose – share their charitable efforts on social media, inspiring a ripple effect of kindness nationwide,” says OPPO Malaysia.
‘Make Your Moment’ charity box
Beyond the digital sphere, OPPO is bringing the #MakeYourMoment campaign to life in stores, with a special charity activation running from Mar 20 to Apr 20. Across selected OPPO stores nationwide*, customers will find dedicated “Make Your Moment” charity boxes, where they can contribute essential supplies for orphaned children.
“At OPPO, we believe technology has the power to create positive change. Through this campaign, we aim to provide orphaned children access to digital literacy which is crucial for their future so that they are able to learn new skills, explore online learning platforms, express themselves, and feel connected to the world,” says OPPO Malaysia marketing director Monica Chin.
“We invite all Malaysians to join us in making a difference by sharing their generosity and helping these children create their cherished moments.”
She added that OPPO hopes to inspire the nation to look beyond their own homes and extend the warmth to those who need it most. “By coming together, we can turn moments of kindness into lasting impact, ensuring that no child is left behind.”
Let us work together and Build Forward Differently.
* Selected stores with charity boxes: IOI City Mall, Seremban Gateway, Pavilion KL, Setia City Mall, Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Imago Mall, Vivacity Megamall, Batu Pahat Mall, Sutera Mall, Aeon Bandaraya, KTCC, East Coast Mall, Queensbay Mall, Aman Central and Ipoh Parade.