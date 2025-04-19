POP MART opens it largest store at The Exchange TRX on April 19

IMAGINE entering a world where every small box holds a surprise—an adventure of wonder, excitement, and nostalgia waiting to unfold.

Few things match the excitement of unveiling a surprise, peeling open a blind box with curiosity and wonder.

POP MART rekindles that magic with MOLLY’s playful expressions, DIMOO’s dreamy designs, and SKULLPANDA’s bold aesthetics, each figure unlocking a new realm of imagination.

POP MART isn’t just for collectors; it aims to inspire creativity and spread joy, bringing a sense of wonder to people of all ages. Step inside a POP MART store, and you’re instantly immersed in a vibrant universe of collectibles.

Shelves glow with dazzling displays, towering figures captivate the eye, and every series tells a unique story.

The thrill of trading, showcasing a rare find, and completing a set turns collecting into more than just a hobby—it becomes a journey of discovery.

A Growing Legacy in Malaysia

POP MART is already a well-loved name in Malaysia, with stores in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, IOI City Mall Putrajaya, Sunway Velocity Mall, Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Sunway Pyramid, and 1 Utama Shopping Centre.

But with an ever-growing demand for its products, the brand is taking things

to the next level.

Now, POP MART opens its seventh and largest outlet in Malaysia, right in the heart of Kuala Lumpur at The Exchange TRX.