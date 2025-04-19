POP MART opens it largest store at The Exchange TRX on April 19

IMAGINE entering a world where every small box holds a surprise—an adventure of wonder, excitement, and nostalgia waiting to unfold.
Few things match the excitement of unveiling a surprise, peeling open a blind box with curiosity and wonder.
POP MART rekindles that magic with MOLLY’s playful expressions, DIMOO’s dreamy designs, and SKULLPANDA’s bold aesthetics, each figure unlocking a new realm of imagination.
POP MART isn’t just for collectors; it aims to inspire creativity and spread joy, bringing a sense of wonder to people of all ages. Step inside a POP MART store, and you’re instantly immersed in a vibrant universe of collectibles.
Shelves glow with dazzling displays, towering figures captivate the eye, and every series tells a unique story.
The thrill of trading, showcasing a rare find, and completing a set turns collecting into more than just a hobby—it becomes a journey of discovery.
A Growing Legacy in Malaysia
POP MART is already a well-loved name in Malaysia, with stores in Pavilion Kuala Lumpur, IOI City Mall Putrajaya, Sunway Velocity Mall, Pavilion Bukit Jalil, Sunway Pyramid, and 1 Utama Shopping Centre.
But with an ever-growing demand for its products, the brand is taking things
to the next level.
Now, POP MART opens its seventh and largest outlet in Malaysia, right in the heart of Kuala Lumpur at The Exchange TRX.
A Global Collectible Phenomenon
Founded in 2010 in China, POP MART has grown into a global powerhouse in the designer toy and collectibles industry. Known for its blind box toys, premium figurines, and collaborations with top artists and franchises, the brand has cultivated a devoted fanbase of toy enthusiasts, collectors, and casual buyers.
One of POP MART’s biggest attractions is its blind box collectibles, where customers purchase a sealed box containing a mystery figure from a series—adding an element of surprise and exclusivity to every purchase.
The brand collaborates with world-renowned designers and franchises, featuring beloved
characters like MOLLY, DIMOO, The Monsters, SKULLPANDA, and PUCKY, alongside major licensed collections with Disney, One Piece, Harry Potter, and more.
With its expansion beyond China into Malaysia, Singapore, Japan, South Korea, the US, and Europe, POP MART continues to bring collectible culture to new audiences.
The brand operates physical retail stores alongside ROBOSHOPs, automated vending machines that provide easy access to its sought-after collectibles.
Additionally, it offers MEGA COLLECTION and exclusive figures, highly coveted by collectors worldwide.
A Perfect Time for Expansion
With Malaysia’s growing community of designer toy enthusiasts, the opening of POP MART at The Exchange TRX located at Concourse Level couldn’t be more timely. It is poised to further strengthen the brand’s presence and cater to the increasing demand for its unique collectibles.
Spanning 2,876 square feet, the store promises a spacious and immersive shopping experience, complete with an exclusive THE MONSTERS photo-worthy section for fans and collectors.
As a premium-tier outlet, it features vibrant gradient LED lighting, enhancing the collectible shopping atmosphere.
The store is thoughtfully designed with dedicated sections, including the MEGA COLLECTION, POP BEAN area, Blind Boxes, and Merchandise, offering a diverse and
exciting selection for all collectors.
The store officially opened its doors to the
public at 11am, today.
Don’t miss out on the hot items, available on a first come, first served basis while stocks last.
Among the items on offer are:
* MEGA SPACE MOLLY 400% Optimus Prime
* MEGA SPACE MOLLY 1000% & 400% Stitch
* THE MONSTERS × One Piece Series Figures
* DIMOO WORLD × DISNEY Series Figures
* THE MONSTERS Let’s Checkmate Series Vinyl Plush Doll
* THE MONSTERS ‒ FLIP WITH ME Vinyl Plush Doll
Exclusive first-come, first-served promotions (while stocks last):
MOLLY MOZERO ‒ Limited to just 100 units worldwide, with only 30 pieces available at The Exchange TRX!
Lucky Bag Offer (Starting April 26) ‒ Get 3 random blind boxes + 1 random figurine for only RM150! (Limited availability)
Gift with Purchase ‒ Spend a qualifying amount to receive a FREE ZSIGA Luggage Tag or The Monsters Almost Hidden Inflatable Sofa! (T&C apply, while stocks last.)
Get ready to unwrap the magic of POP MART—one blind box at a time!