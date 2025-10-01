PPA appoints Taufiq Iskandar as new CEO to lead next growth phase

PRIVATE Pension Administrator Malaysia (PPA) today announced the appointment of Taufiq Iskandar as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), effective immediately. Taufiq takes over the role from Husaini Hussin, who has led the organisation with distinction since 2016.

Taufiq brings with him a wealth of experience in the financial services industry, particularly in fund management and capital markets. His career began at Permodalan Nasional Berhad as an investment analyst, followed by senior leadership roles including Director of Research and Director of Equity at Kumpulan Wang Persaraan (KWAP), CEO of Penjana Kapital Sdn Bhd, and Executive Director at VCAP Asset Managers under the ValueCap Group.

Academically, Taufiq holds a Law degree and a Master’s in Management from the London School of Economics and Political Science (LSE), as well as a postgraduate qualification in Investment and Risk Finance from the University of Westminster.

Strong leadership for the next phase of growth

Welcoming the appointment, PPA Chairman YM Datuk Dr. Tengku Aizan Binti Tengku Abdul Hamid said:

“Taufiq’s deep expertise and commitment to developing a vibrant capital market place him in a strong position to propel PPA to greater heights. I am confident that he will strengthen PPA’s role as the central administrator for the Private Retirement Scheme (PRS), while further advancing the PRS industry and the broader financial retirement planning ecosystem.”

The Private Retirement Scheme (PRS) is a voluntary long-term savings scheme, forming the third pillar of Malaysia’s pension framework. It is designed to help individuals accumulate more savings for retirement and bridge the gap between mandatory savings and the income needed post-retirement.

Acknowledging a decade of service

The Board also expressed its deepest appreciation to outgoing CEO Husaini Hussin, who joined PPA in October 2012 as Chief Operating Officer and was appointed CEO in 2016.

“Under Husaini’s stewardship, PPA has grown from strength to strength,” said Dato’ Dr. Tengku Aizan. “Today, there are nine PRS Providers offering 79 retirement funds nationwide, supported by more than 28,000 PRS Consultants. His leadership has been instrumental in building a robust retirement planning ecosystem in Malaysia.”

As the new CEO, Taufiq Iskandar is expected to lead PPA into its next phase of innovation and growth, strengthening its mission to empower Malaysians with better retirement outcomes.