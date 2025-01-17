Radiance Vita by Cell Fusion C launches in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: Sa Sa South East Asia has launched Cell Fusion C’s latest product, the Radiance Vita, at the trendy and stylish Doña Bakehouse in Kuala Lumpur on Jan 16.
This exclusive event showcased the newest skincare innovations from Cell Fusion C, a brand that has long been synonymous with advanced dermatological research and high-quality skincare.
This special event gathered beauty enthusiasts, influencers, media, and skincare experts for a day of hands-on experiences and insightful skincare discussions. Guests had opportunity to be the first to explore Cell Fusion C’s groundbreaking new product, the Radiance Vita, and discover its transformative skincare benefits.
A key highlight of the afternoon was the presentation by Mr. David Park, a representative from Cell Fusion C, who shared the brand’s story and provided an in-depth look at the Radiance Vita product.
“We are thrilled to partner with Cell Fusion C to bring this exciting launch to Malaysia,” said Lisa Soon, Regional General Manager of Sa Sa South East Asia.
“This event is not only about unveiling a new product, but also about engaging with our guests in a fun and creative way, while showcasing the science and innovation behind Cell Fusion C’s offerings.”
Guests were among the first to preview Radiance Vita and experience its unique skincare benefits firsthand.