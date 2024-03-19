$!Ramadan dinner buffet at Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur

SHANGRI-LA Kuala Lumpur invites all to feast on its Sajian Istimewa Ramadan buffet at its Lemon Garden restaurant, alongside gifts from its Lemon Garden 2Go delicatessen.

“Delight in a lavish spread of traditional Malay dishes and thoughtfully selected gifts collection marking this sacred month with joyous celebrations among loved ones,” says the city’s oldest five-star hotel. “All in the spirit of unity and warm camaraderie, a time for families, friends, and colleagues to unite, fortify relationships, and savour memorable moments together.”

Lemon Garden chef Mohammad Safee and his team have skillfully assembled over 300 dishes featuring the best of authentic Malaysian favourites, Asian delicacies, international cuisines and Middle Eastern classics.

“Throughout the holy month of Ramadan, diners can enjoy the Sajian Istimewa buffet after sundown, feasting and breaking fast with family and friends over a selection of seafood and international delicacies, alongside traditional, signature Malay cuisine.

“The dining experience is heightened by an inviting atmosphere, featuring buffet counters, live cooking stations surrounding the serene koi pond, and a dessert pavilion. Savoury delights from various states tantalise the palate, including the rich flavours of daging rendang tok, the aromatic spices of ikan singgang, udang masak sambal petai, the tangy zest of asam pedas, the smoky allure of ayam masak daging salai and the renowned signature dish, a succulent kambing panggang.”

Complementing those are live-cooking stalls, adopting the “warung stations” concept at the terrace garden, offering a mouth-watering array of lemang, ketupat palas and three types of serunding, alongside treats like deep-fried cempedak, apam balik, durian cake, bubur kacang, ais batu campur and pandan mango sticky rice.

For those with diverse tastes, other stations including Cold Cuts, Chinese, Italian and Western cuisines will also be in operation, offering a wide range of varieties.

“To conclude the evening on a sweet note, guests can visit the dessert pavilion whereby the pastry team have prepared desserts such as salted gula Melaka cream puff, kulih lapis and kuih karas, among others.

Complementing the whole experience is a traditional ghazal quartet performing at the main lobby from 6.45pm to 9.00pm, from now until April 9.

The Sajian Istimewa buffet dinner is available daily now until April 9, 7pm to 10pm. From Monday to Thursday, the price per person is RM250 nett, while from Friday to Sunday, it is RM290 nett. Children aged six to 11 dine at half price.

For Shangri-La Circle Members, it is complimentary dine-in for children under six years old, with a maximum of two children. For dining reservations and inquiries, contact 03-2786 2378 or email dining.kl@shangri-la.com.

Lemon Garden 2GO Gift Collection

At this deli, a “cafe and food retail shop all in one”, Shangri-La Kuala Lumpur says: “In the spirit of giving, elevate the celebrations with our exclusive Sajian Istimewa Gift Collection. From elegant hampers to beautifully crafted gift sets, discover a treasure trove of traditional treats perfect for gifting to loved ones. Pre-order now for delivery until April 30.”

Choose from the “luxurious” Aidilfitri Platinum Hamper that features praline, medjool dates and assorted baklava, or the “delightful” Raya Delight Hamper brimming with praline, medjool dates and more. Filled with traditional delights, the gift sets include makmur pandan cookies, kek lapis and premium medjool dates.

“Immerse yourself in the richness of traditional Malaysian cuisine with our selection of traditional and roast dishes. Indulge in the signature kambing panggang berempah, roasted lamb marinated with a special blend of herbs and spices, or savour the flavourful lemang with rendang tok, a must-try for any culinary enthusiast.” The roast selection starts from RM108 nett.

Hampers and gift sets are available at Shangri-La Boutique. For enquiries, e-mail festive.KL@shangri-la.com or call 03-2786 2378. There is a 10% discount on Sajian Istimewa gifts (using promotion code “SLCRAYA10”) for Shangri-La Circle Members until April 30.