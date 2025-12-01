RED BOX KARAOKE MALAYSIA, the country’s leading karaoke and entertainment provider, is proud to announce the launch of the Red Box Karaoke New Member Card, REDPAY Visa Card, in conjunction with its 25th year anniversary.
The REDPAY Visa Card is a special initiative designed to enhance the experience of Red Box Karaoke’s loyal customers’, also offering exclusive benefits and rewards in collaboration with loyalty partner REWARDSLINK, a rewards and redemption program enhancing Red Pay’s loyalty program.
The REDPAY card is an all-in-one loyalty and payment card that allows members to access exciting privileges at Red Box Karaoke outlets nationwide.
REDPAY Visa Card benefits include:
1. Instant membership: Customers can enjoy exclusive Red Box Karaoke member benefits after signing up for the Visa card.
2. Rewards program: Earn rewards points on every card transaction that can be offset on their next spending with any Visa partner worldwide.
3. Special discounts: Get up to 10% off on room charges at Red Box Karaoke outlets.
4. Exclusive access: Gain priority access to booking private karaoke rooms and receive invitations to VIP events and exclusive performances.
5. Birthday treat: Customers can enjoy free three hours karaoke three days before and after their birthday.
Starting from Friday (Jan 10) until March 3, customers can earn 25 reward points instantly with every purchase of the Red Box membership card.
Red Box Karaoke has been a pioneering force in Malaysia’s karaoke and entertainment scene, becoming a household name with multiple locations nationwide offering top-notch facilities, vast music library as well as a fun and vibrant atmosphere for all ages.
To commemorate this exciting milestone, Red Box Karaoke is also planning a series of celebratory events throughout the year, including exclusive performances, giveaways, and special promotions.
The launch of the New Member Visa Card is just one of the many ways Red Box is expressing its appreciation for the continued support of its loyal customers.
“This is a significant milestone for Red Box Karaoke, and we are thrilled to offer our members something special as a thank you for their unwavering support over the years,“
“With the New Member Visa Card, we aim to enhance the karaoke experience by offering our customers exclusive rewards, discounts, and unforgettable experiences that celebrate the joy of singing together.
“We look forward to another 25 years of fun, music, and memories with our all our customers,” said Red Box Karaoke Malaysia general manager Terry Swee.