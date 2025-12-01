RED BOX KARAOKE MALAYSIA, the country’s leading karaoke and entertainment provider, is proud to announce the launch of the Red Box Karaoke New Member Card, REDPAY Visa Card, in conjunction with its 25th year anniversary.

The REDPAY Visa Card is a special initiative designed to enhance the experience of Red Box Karaoke’s loyal customers’, also offering exclusive benefits and rewards in collaboration with loyalty partner REWARDSLINK, a rewards and redemption program enhancing Red Pay’s loyalty program.

The REDPAY card is an all-in-one loyalty and payment card that allows members to access exciting privileges at Red Box Karaoke outlets nationwide.

REDPAY Visa Card benefits include:

1. Instant membership: Customers can enjoy exclusive Red Box Karaoke member benefits after signing up for the Visa card.

2. Rewards program: Earn rewards points on every card transaction that can be offset on their next spending with any Visa partner worldwide.

3. Special discounts: Get up to 10% off on room charges at Red Box Karaoke outlets.

4. Exclusive access: Gain priority access to booking private karaoke rooms and receive invitations to VIP events and exclusive performances.

5. Birthday treat: Customers can enjoy free three hours karaoke three days before and after their birthday.