Red Box Malaysia launches Artiste Member Club Card & celebrates 25th anniversary

Red Box Karaoke, Malaysia’s premier karaoke entertainment brand has rolled out the first Artistes Club RedPay Visa Card for local Malaysian artistes - an exclusive membership wallet aimed at enhancing Malaysian artistes' journey with exclusive privileges and seamless Visa card payment integration.
The launch event, held at Red Box’s flagship outlet at the Exchange TRX Kuala Lumpur, was attended by local artistes and celebrities, recording labels, key industry partners and loyal patrons.
“Our goal is to provide a seamless and rewarding experience for our members, blending entertainment with cutting-edge financial solutions and convenience.” said Terry Swee, General Manager of Red Box Karaoke Malaysia.
The RedPay card provides artistes and music industry players with many benefits to enjoy at our Red Box outlets, simultaneously encouraging our talents to refine their craft and showcase their talents. Being more than just an entertainment venue; Red Box will serve as an incubator for emerging artistes, helping them launch their singing careers while fostering a deeper connection between singers and the public. It is also a venue for recording labels to host their initiatives which include artistes’ meet and greet, stage their own parties with fans, and launching new albums.
As part of Red Box’s 25th Anniversary celebrations, the company has unveiled the Top 50 Hit Songs for the Malay, Chinese and International categories, which aims to foster public engagement and enthusiasm for karaoke entertainment and appreciation of music and showcasing the diverse talents within Malaysia’s music industry.
Additionally, these hit songs will offer premium exposure for the top 50 artistes a chance to be featured on the Bukit Bintang digital billboard, thus maximising their visibility.
“The launch of the Artistes Club RedPay Visa Card is a testament to our commitment to nurturing local talents and performers within a vibrant entertainment ecosystem. By connecting singers with the public through the joy of karaoke and our top 50 hit songs, we aim to reignite the nation’s passion for singing, deepen appreciation for local artistes, and provide a unique way for fans to engage with and support their favorite performers.” enthused Terry.
Celebrating 25 Years of Music with “JOMNYANYI”
In conjunction with its 25th anniversary, Red Box introduces the “JOMNYANYI” campaign, inviting Malaysians to come together and celebrate the joy of singing. “JOMNYANYI” embodies the spirit of unity, fun, and passion for music, encouraging everyone—from casual singers to music enthusiasts—to join in and make memories through music.
To mark this special milestone, Red Box will host a series of events, promotions, and gatherings throughout the year, including:
• Anniversary specials with exclusive discounts for karaoke sessions
• “Sing & Win” competitions with attractive prizes
• Themed singing nights featuring different music genres
• Special guest performances by local artistes and influencers
Whether you are an aspiring artiste looking for a place to train or simply a music lover who enjoys singing with friends, Red Box welcomes you to be part of its 25-year journey. Grab your Artiste Member Club Card and join the “JOMNYANYI” movement today!
The RedPay Visa Card offers a membership with a suite of exclusive benefits, including priority booking, birthday rewards, and special discounts on room rates and food & beverages. Through the RedPay app, members can effortlessly manage rewards, promotions, and loyalty points, ensuring a seamless and rewarding entertainment experience.
Some exclusive benefits include:
● Digital Membership Card: Instant access to exclusive member rewards and promotions.
● Seamless Payments: Cashless transactions at Redbox outlets and worldwide via Visa.
● Rewards and Cashback: Earn loyalty points and cashback on Redbox services and partner merchants.
● Special Promotions: Early access to Redbox events, VIP privileges, and seasonal offers.
For more information on the RedPay Visa Card and upcoming events, visit www.redbox.com.my.