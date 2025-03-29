Red Box Malaysia launches Artiste Member Club Card & celebrates 25th anniversary

Red Box Karaoke, Malaysia’s premier karaoke entertainment brand has rolled out the first Artistes Club RedPay Visa Card for local Malaysian artistes - an exclusive membership wallet aimed at enhancing Malaysian artistes' journey with exclusive privileges and seamless Visa card payment integration. The launch event, held at Red Box’s flagship outlet at the Exchange TRX Kuala Lumpur, was attended by local artistes and celebrities, recording labels, key industry partners and loyal patrons. “Our goal is to provide a seamless and rewarding experience for our members, blending entertainment with cutting-edge financial solutions and convenience.” said Terry Swee, General Manager of Red Box Karaoke Malaysia. The RedPay card provides artistes and music industry players with many benefits to enjoy at our Red Box outlets, simultaneously encouraging our talents to refine their craft and showcase their talents. Being more than just an entertainment venue; Red Box will serve as an incubator for emerging artistes, helping them launch their singing careers while fostering a deeper connection between singers and the public. It is also a venue for recording labels to host their initiatives which include artistes’ meet and greet, stage their own parties with fans, and launching new albums.

As part of Red Box’s 25th Anniversary celebrations, the company has unveiled the Top 50 Hit Songs for the Malay, Chinese and International categories, which aims to foster public engagement and enthusiasm for karaoke entertainment and appreciation of music and showcasing the diverse talents within Malaysia’s music industry. Additionally, these hit songs will offer premium exposure for the top 50 artistes a chance to be featured on the Bukit Bintang digital billboard, thus maximising their visibility. “The launch of the Artistes Club RedPay Visa Card is a testament to our commitment to nurturing local talents and performers within a vibrant entertainment ecosystem. By connecting singers with the public through the joy of karaoke and our top 50 hit songs, we aim to reignite the nation’s passion for singing, deepen appreciation for local artistes, and provide a unique way for fans to engage with and support their favorite performers.” enthused Terry.