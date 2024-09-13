PETALING JAYA: A retiree from Selangor took home the Da Ma Cai 1+3D Jackpot worth RM5,132,228 with the winning combination 1126+6063.

The winner said it is a set of numbers with special meaning to him and his wife.

“I read about your last jackpot winner news that he won over 19 million by playing his I.C number.

“So this got me thinking that maybe I should do the same too.

“I played SB5 which contains both me and my wife’s I.C number and our wedding date, November 26.”

The retiree shared that he often goes to the outlet to place bets, but since learning about the dmcGO application, he has mostly placed his bets through the platform.

Not only it is straightforward to use, but it is also a one-stop platform for getting the latest draw results, winning notifications, scanning tickets, top up, and more.

“I was so overwhelmed with joy when I saw the winning notification from dmcGO.

“I can barely contain my happiness and my wife saw through me immediately.

“Since we chose a DINK (dual income, no kids) lifestyle, nothing is more important than providing for our retirement.

“As such, our life is a bit tight as we started saving very early, subscribed to medical insurance, and selected a better nursing home.

“Now that we have this windfall, the path forward seems crystal clear.

“After getting all sorted, we plan to participate in community volunteer service activities to provide support to the underprivileged elderly.

“Not to mention, with this money, we will be celebrating the grandest wedding anniversary this year,” he added.