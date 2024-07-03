‘Selangor Soft Landing Programme’ to attract investment into state

SELANGOR has introduced an innovative incentive aimed at attracting both foreign and domestic investors in exploring the state’s investment and industry ecosystem available, and deciding their suitable project location within it.

Co-ordinated by the state’s investment arm, Invest Selangor Berhad, with full support from its strategic partners, the programme is aimed at strengthening the state’s position as one of the most strategic investment locations in the region.

It is part of the state's on-going efforts to promote investment growth in manufacturing and service sectors promoted by Invest Selangor such as Electrical & Electronics, Food & Beverage, Life Sciences, Transport Equipment, Machinery & Equipment, Logistic Services, and Digital Investment.

The incentive programme comprises two packages and the primary eligibility criteria for applying to the packages must be within seven targeted investment core clusters. The packages are:

1. Pre-Investment Phase: The site selection or location of investment must be in Selangor. Accepted applicants will have access to co-working or office support for up to two persons per company for one month.

2. Post-Investment Phase: The investment location is confirmed in Selangor. Accepted applicants will have access to co-working or office support for up to four persons per company for three months thereafter.

The main objectives are to provide holistic platform and support for new or potential investors in exploring their business ecosystem in Selangor, to optimise investors’ feasibility study resources, and to assist in accelerating the execution of investment projects.

Selangor Soft Landing Programme offers four comprehensive and complimentary support programmes for the potential investors in Selangor:

- Complimentary Business Ecosystem Support in Selangor by Malaysia Investment Development Authority and Invest Selangor.

- Complimentary Co-working or Office Support by Cyberview Sdn Bhd and Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corporation.

- Special rates in Talent Support for talent search services by Jobstreet by SEEK, and talent advisory services by Selangor Human Resources Development Centre.

- Special corporate rate in the Accommodation Support by Hilton – Doubletree Hotel - iCity Shah Alam, Concorde Hotel Shah Alam, Courtyard by Marriott Setia Alam, Wyndham Acmar Klang, Best Western i-City Shah Alam Hotel and Dash Box Hotel Cyberjaya.

The programme runs from March 1 to Dec 31, on a first-come first-served basis.

For more information and updates on this incentive programme, investors may reach out directly to Invest Selangor through their website, www.investselangor.my or email to selangorsoftlanding@investselangor.my .