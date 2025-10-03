SHANTEA Dessert opens at Mid Valley Mall for Visit Malaysia 2026

From left to right: Franchise Advisor George Tan; Datuk Seri Leow Fong Kam; Managing Director of SHANTEA Dessert Nevinn Leow; Seputeh Member of Parliament Teresa Kok; Chief Executive Officer of Mid Valley City Rennie Lee; Datin Seri Datuk Macinndhia Teh Kim Hong; Director of SHANTEA Dessert Sonia Leow; and Mandisa Tan.

MALAYSIAN culinary heritage takes a contemporary turn as SHANTEA Dessert officially opens its doors at Mid Valley Megamall, marking a significant addition to the country’s food and beverage landscape ahead of Visit Malaysia 2026. The grand opening on October 2, 2025, attended by Seputeh Member of Parliament Teresa Kok, signals the brand’s ambition to showcase Malaysian flavours through an innovative dessert concept that bridges tradition and modernity.

The timing of SHANTEA Dessert’s debut aligns strategically with Malaysia’s tourism push for 2026, when culinary experiences are expected to be a major draw for international visitors. “Malaysia’s culinary heritage is one of our greatest treasures, and initiatives like SHANTEA Dessert help showcase it to the world in new and exciting ways,” said Kok at the launch event. “With Visit Malaysia 2026 just around the corner, this concept plays an important role in introducing our rich flavours to tourists who may be discovering them for the first time.”

The brand’s focus on local ingredients presented in contemporary formats positions it as both a destination for tourists seeking authentic Malaysian experiences and locals looking for familiar flavors with a modern twist. SHANTEA Dessert operates on three core principles: Honest Ingredients, Heritage at Heart, and Modern Delight. This framework draws from the Shan philosophy, which emphasises nourishing cuisine through traditional ingredients and botanical wisdom. The menu features ingredients deeply rooted in Asian wellness traditions—bird’s nest, tau fu fah, lotus seeds, peach gum, fish scale collagen, and coconut—reimagined as desserts and beverages that balance indulgence with nutritional value. Managing director Nevinn Leow emphasised the experiential aspect of the brand: “What excites us most is seeing people’s reactions when they try our desserts for the first time.

“Whether it’s the comfort of familiar flavours or the surprise of something new, SHANTEA Dessert is about creating moments of joy that people will remember.”

The outlet offers a diverse range of products spanning signature desserts, teas, milk teas, and what the brand calls “Glow Fresher” beverages. Standout items include the Mango Coco Mochi Hug, Musang King Coco Cloud, and Coconut Longjing Bird’s Nest. Beyond the menu, SHANTEA Dessert positions itself as a lifestyle destination. The Mid Valley outlet is designed as what the brand describes as a “calm yet vibrant sanctuary”—a space targeting mindful consumers seeking wellness, aesthetic appeal, and cultural connection.