Shihlin Taiwan Street Snacks turns 22 this year and is spreading its wings even further with a rebrand: Shihlin 2.0! Since it hatched as a humble store in 2003, it has sold over 100 million pieces of XXL Crispy Chicken worldwide, growing into a global street food phenomenon, with over 240 outlets in Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, the United States, and Egypt.

Going Beyond Snacks The brand now offers two new hearty, and value-for-money rice bowls created in collaboration with a Taiwanese consultant that are inclusive and authentic. One of these is the Braised Chicken Ricebowl 滷肉飯 (RM15.90), reminiscent of Taiwan’s famous braised pork rice bowls. To make this dish more inclusive, Shihlin uses poultry instead of pork, but without compromising on authenticity. Over three months, Shihlin worked closely with a Taiwanese food consultant to perfect the recipe. The result is a rich, delicious and succulent minced chicken sauce over glossy grains of Taiwanese pearl rice, served alongside braised beancurd, an oozy ramen egg, and pickles. Another new meal option is the Chiayi Scallion Chicken Ricebowl 嘉義雞肉飯 (RM15.90), created in close collaboration with the consultant. Inspired by Chiayi city’s iconic turkey rice, it is drizzled with a moreish gravy made from turkey drippings and soy sauce. Staying true to its chicken speciality focus, and to keep the dish more accessible, Shihlin swaps turkey for tender chicken.

Following the launch of its hearty ricebowls, Shihlin introduces another exciting addition — the Dried Tossed Noodles Series, exclusively debuting in Malaysia. The new series celebrates the authentic flavours of Taiwanese night markets through three different noodle dishes, each carefully balanced to deliver a satisfying and flavourful bite. The Scallion Oil Noodle 蔥油麵 (RM8.80) features springy noodles coated in savoury scallion oil — fragrant, umami, and perfectly balanced with a gentle hint of heat. For those craving something bolder, the Dan Dan Noodle 擔擔麵 (RM8.80) combines a rich, spicy, and nutty sauce for added depth and texture. Meanwhile, the Taiwan Cut Chilli Noodle 剁椒麵 (RM8.80) turns up the heat with a tangy, fiery sauce tossed over signature Taiwan cut noodles, offering a satisfying night market kick that’s both bold and memorable. Complimenting the brand-new menu items are refreshing vegetarian-friendly appetisers such as Smashed Cucumber 涼拌小黃瓜 (RM4.90) , Black Fungus 涼拌黑木耳 (RM4.90) and Oyster Mushroom 凉拌杏鲍菇 (RM5.90).