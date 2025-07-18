Step into the future: Samsung unveils Galaxy Z Fold7 and Flip7 in style

SAMSUNG Malaysia Electronics unveiled the next era of innovation with the grand launch of its latest Galaxy Z Series and Galaxy Watch8 Series, during an immersive Galaxy Unfolds Roadshow at Pavilion Kuala Lumpur on 16 July 2025. The showcase celebrates Samsung’s pioneering journey in foldable technology and AI-powered wearables, giving Malaysians a hands-on experience with the latest in cutting-edge mobile and lifestyle tech.

The launch event was officiated by Charles Kim, President of Samsung Malaysia Electronics, alongside key executives Matthew Ng, Head of Mobile eXperience Business, Elaine Soh, Chief Marketing Officer, and Kevin Kim Taehoon, Business Director, Mobile eXperience Business. The event dazzled attendees with a high-energy runway show featuring models in celestial-themed ensembles, highlighting the sleek and futuristic designs of the new Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7. Special guest, Korean model and actor Lee Soo-hyuk, made a star appearance, exciting fans and media alike.

Galaxy Unfolds: Showcasing Innovation and Personalisation

Running until 20 July 2025, the Galaxy Unfolds Roadshow invites Malaysians to experience Samsung’s vision for a connected and intelligent future. The event features several themed experiential zones, each offering a glimpse into how Samsung’s AI and SmartThings ecosystem enhance daily life:

- The Wall of Innovation: Explore the evolution of Samsung’s foldables, now enhanced with Armor FlexHinge and Galaxy AI.

- AI Health Zone: Witness personalised wellness with Galaxy Watch8 Series features like - Antioxidant Scan, Vascular Load, and Stress Management, powered by Gemini Live.

- AI-Powered Productivity: Discover how the Galaxy Z Fold7 transforms multitasking with - Note Assist, real-time transcription, and productivity enhancements.

- SmartThings AI Zone: Experience intelligent home living where your devices collaborate seamlessly through Gemini Live.

- Personalisation Station: Customise your Galaxy devices with bold accessories and exclusive Galaxy Watch8 bands, creating a truly personal tech experience.

Empowering Content Creators with Galaxy AI

The event also featured inspiring stories from local creators Umar Naqshbandi, Jinnyboy, and Mekyun, who shared how Galaxy AI and Gemini Live have redefined their creative and wellness journeys. From productivity boosts to creative tools and wellness insights, their testimonials underscored Samsung’s role in helping users do more and live smarter.

Pre-Order Now: Exclusive Offers Await

From 9 to 31 July 2025, Malaysians can pre-order the latest Galaxy Z Series and Galaxy Watch8 Series with exclusive rewards:

- Pre-order starts from RM3,999 for the Galaxy Z Flip7 FE.

- Receive up to RM966 worth of savings on Galaxy Watch8 or Watch Ultra pre-orders.

- Enjoy 30% off additional Galaxy Watch bands and perks like:

- Registration of Interest worth RM180

- Samsung Reservation+ worth RM210

- Double Storage Upgrade worth RM600

- CIMB Card Rebates up to RM400

Galaxy Z Series Pricing Overview

1. Galaxy Z Fold7

- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

Colours: Silver Shadow / Blue Shadow / Jetblack / Mint (Online Exclusive)

RRP: RM7,799

- 12GB RAM + 512GB Storage

Colours: Same as above

RRP: RM8,399

- 16GB RAM + 1TB Storage

Colours: Blue Shadow / Jetblack

RRP: RM9,899

2. Galaxy Z Flip7

- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage

Colours: Blue Shadow / Coral Red / Jetblack / Mint (Online Exclusive)

RRP: RM4,999

- 12GB RAM + 512GB storage

Colours: Same as above

RRP: RM5,599

3. Galaxy Z Flip7 FE (Online Exclusive)

- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage

Colours: Black / White

RRP: RM3,999

- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage

Colours: Black / White

RRP: RM4,299

Don’t miss your chance to explore Samsung’s most intelligent and stylish Galaxy devices yet! Visit the Galaxy Unfolds Roadshow at Pavilion KL until 20 July 2025 and be among the first to own the future.