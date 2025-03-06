Sun Synergy leads Malaysia's flooring safety evolution

Michael Ng (seated, 2nd from left), Edwin Ng (seated, 3rd from left) and the Sun Synergy team.

LOCAL flooring safety solutions provider Sun Synergy Sdn Bhd, recognised among SME100's most influential companies in Malaysia in 2023, has transformed from a modest supplier into the country's foremost authority on flooring safety systems. Their exclusive partnership with world-renowned Latham Australia and Progress Profiles, Italy, has brought cutting-edge safety solutions to Malaysia's built environment. Sun Synergy's safety systems are now integral to the country's most prominent landmarks, safeguarding millions in the country's most iconic structures – from the skybridge linking the KLCC Twin Towers to transportation hubs like KLIA Terminal 1 and the entire LRT/MRT network.

Most recently, the company supplied nearly 50 entrance mats and over 1,000 lineal meters of control joints to the prestigious Pavilion Damansara Heights development, and over 2,000 lineal meters of control joints to The Exchange TRX Mall in Kuala Lumpur, ensuring the landmark meets international safety standards while maintaining its architectural elegance. "Building safety isn't just about preventing catastrophes," explains Sun Synergy business development director Edwin Ng. “It's about creating spaces where everyone, including the visually impaired and mobility-challenged, can move confidently, independently and safely.” Making Malaysia accessible for all Sun Synergy's stainless steel tactile indicator studs and directional tiles at NU Sentral in Kuala Lumpur have provided essential guidance for visually impaired commuters navigating between the main KL Sentral station hall and the monorail station for years. These seemingly simple additions make public spaces accessible to all Malaysians.

Ng says those are not luxury features but essential safety elements that should be standard in every commercial space. “Yet many developers still treat them as optional, focusing on aesthetics while overlooking this critical accessibility necessity.” Sun Synergy's mission extends beyond supplying products. The company actively collaborates with Malaysia's leading architectural firms, such as GDP, Veritas, SAA, RSP and NRY, to integrate safety considerations into early design phases. Its headquarters in Petaling Jaya serve as a living showcase of safety excellence, featuring P5-rated anti-slip tiles, comprehensive tactile guidance systems, and solar energy solutions that reduce their carbon footprint.