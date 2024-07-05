Sunway University hosts THE Asia Universities Summit 2024

BANDAR SUNWAY: Malaysia’s emergence as a top-tier global education destination achieved a new milestone with the inaugural hosting of the Times Higher Education (THE) Asia Universities Summit at Sunway University, Petaling Jaya, which took place from April 29 to May 1.

The summit convened over 600 global educational leaders, delegates and academics from universities across Asia, UK and US, including The Chinese University of Hong Kong, City University of Hong Kong, National University of Singapore, Monash University, North South University, Universiti Brunei Darussalam, Toyo University, Macau University of Science and Technology, Xi’an Jiaotong-Liverpool University, Nanjing University, Lancaster University and Arizona State University.

Delegates were also welcomed to the annual summit by global icon and world-renowned chef, Gordan Ramsay, currently in residence at Sunway Resort Hotel.

The theme of this year’s THE Asia Universities Summit was “Bridging Frontiers: Changing the Landscape of Education in Asia.”

The topic revolves around how economic and employment landscapes continuously change due to globalisation, so there is a heightened need for universities to align their curricula with current industry needs.

Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, who officiated at the summit, said the ministry will continue to prioritise the development of students, and ensure that universities remain focused on their respective roles.

The summit provided a platform for universities to showcase their achievements and engage in collaborative exchange of knowledge, skills and resources over 35 academic sessions. It emphasised the need for universities to equip graduates with the practical skills and knowledge, to enhance their job prospects, contribute to economic growth and positive societal development.

As part of the summit, an outstanding gala dinner was held to host THE Awards Asia 2024 winners’ ceremony at Sunway Resort Hotel. The gala dinner, graced by Her Majesty the Queen Of Malaysia Raja Zarith Sofiah, was held in recognition of exceptional institutional achievements and celebrating the diverse excellence in the higher education landscape.

In recognition of the success and significance of the summit, Sunway University president Prof Sibrandes Poppema, said: “We are honoured to host the THE Asia Universities Summit for the first time in Malaysia, at Sunway University.

It is a great opportunity for us to highlight Malaysia’s academic and research excellence, and at the same time, foster meaningful dialogues with global institutions across the region. Together, we aim to bridge the current gaps of education and reimagine the educational landscape in Asia.”