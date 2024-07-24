Takaful Malaysia launches ‘Kaotim Legasi’

SYARIKAT Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Berhad (Takaful Malaysia), the first takaful operator in Malaysia, launched “Kaotim Legasi”, an affordable Hibah takaful plan with high coverage of up to RM2 million.

Kaotim Legasi is offered through the Kaotim digital platform from as low as RM30 per month through a simple online enrolment process. The plan is tailored to protect Malaysians from the unforeseen impacts of financial risks and unexpected events, sparing their loved ones from financial hardships.

Takaful Malaysia group CEO Nor Azman Zainal said since the successful launch of the company’s digital platform and brand, Kaotim and Kaotim MediKad plan in November last year, it has been delighted with the positive response. The success has paved the way for the introduction of Kaotim Legasi, the latest addition to Takaful Malaysia’s product offering under the Kaotim brand.

“Kaotim Legasi is a Hibah or ‘conditional gift’ takaful plan that allows you to nominate your loved ones to receive compensation if you pass away or are diagnosed with a total and permanent disability.

“This plan is highly recommended to support your loved ones if something happens to you or to meet other financial needs, ensuring they are well-prepared in case of life’s uncertainties and for future savings,” he said.

“You can subscribe to Kaotim Legasi as a gift to anyone, whether heirs or not, because this plan is not subject to inheritance distribution. It serves as an income replacement if the person is no longer fit to work due to disability or critical illness.

“Hence, Kaotim Legasi is the right choice to ensure your loved ones are not burdened during challenging times by using the plan’s compensation to settle debts and living expenses until they find alternative sources of income.”

Additionally, the Hibah takaful plan can be used for children’s education in the event of an unfortunate incident affecting the primary provider or breadwinner. A Kaotim Legasi subscriber can also claim tax relief for life insurance and takaful.

Nor Azman added that Takaful Malaysia’s goal has always been to empower Malaysians with the protection solutions they need to achieve financial stability and resilience.

Kaotim Legasi is a regular contribution Hibah takaful plan that offers the highest coverage via an online platform with optional additional coverage for 48 critical illnesses, which has differentiated this plan from other product offerings in the market.

“Hence, we are poised that Kaotim Legasi will be a game changer and provide our customers with the security and confidence they deserve,” he said, adding that customers can sign up for Kaotim Legasi online, anytime, anywhere and complete the transaction in just a few minutes and get covered within a day.

“We want to provide customers with a seamless, efficient and convenient experience when subscribing to Kaotim Legasi. We aim to build a legacy of protection to stay competitive and dynamic in the insurance and takaful sphere as we continue striving to strengthen the Kaotim brand through a comprehensive and affordable suite of online protection plans.”